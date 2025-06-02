A fan-favorite coach just teased a possible return to ‘The Voice’ — and we’re so here for it

Kelsea Ballerini may be stepping away from ‘The Voice’ for now — but she’s not saying goodbye forever

Kelsea Ballerini, who served as one of the coaches on 'The Voice' Season 27, is spilling the beans on her potential comeback to the NBC singing competition! On May 29, the 'Love Me Like You Mean It' hitmaker stopped by 'TODAY with Jenna & Friends' and revealed whether she will be returning to the beloved show anytime in the future or not. For the unversed, Ballerini, who took on the role of a coach on 'The Voice' Season 27 alongside Adam Levine, John Legend, and Michael Bublé, won't be seen on the judging panel in Season 28 of the show but she hasn't dismissed the possibility of returning to the singing competition. When Ballerini was asked if she would ever return to 'The Voice', she replied, "Never say never."

The country star further added, "I think it’s all about timing, and I think part of the reason that I loved the experience it was just the perfect time for me to go do that. So, yeah, maybe down the road, for sure!” When Ballerini was asked about her experience on 'The Voice' as a coach, she explained, “I mean, it’s really bittersweet. I think, ending my first arena tour, ending my first time being a coach on ‘The Voice’, it’s just like this–it’s just been such a beautiful season of doing things that are out of my comfort zone and bigger than I’ve ever done. It’s been really fulfilling in a lot of ways. I loved being in that seat.”

Currently, Ballerini is looking forward to a period of relaxation following her first arena tour and 'The Voice.' Ballerini continued, "I need a break! And I’ve never been able to say that before, but I really think that it’s time for me to just pump the brakes, figure out what’s next, take the time to just have a summer, what?! To go to the beach? Huh? Learn to cook a new meal, hang out with the dogs, so that’s kind of my agenda. But every time I say that I have time off, something happens. But I’m very open to whatever is out there.”

In a separate interview with Extra TV in May 2025, Ballerini disclosed what's next for her after her run on 'The Voice' by saying, "I don't know. I'm really in this chapter where I've always been very goal-oriented and I have this bucket list and I update it every year at the beginning of the year and I send it to my team and we've crossed a lot off and so I think this next chapter for me is going to … I’m going to be quiet for a little bit and figure out what’s next and actually take that time to be intentional with myself and my real life and make sure that whatever is next is thoughtful.”

In the upcoming season of 'The Voice', which is set to premiere this fall, the judging panel will consist of the 'Queen of Country' Reba McEntire, Canadian singer Michael Bublé, Grammy-winning rapper Snoop Dogg, and Former One Direction member Niall Horan. Up until this moment, the exact release date of 'The Voice' Season 28 has not been revealed by the network. The fans of the show will have to wait a bit longer for the return of their favorite show.