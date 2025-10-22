James Gunn drops major update about Keanu Reeves’ ‘Constantine 2’ return: ‘I’ve discussed it…’

Gunn shed light on the status of the 'Constantine' sequel, which has been in development for several years

James Gunn has finally shared an update on his involvement with 'Constantine 2'. During a recent interview with BobaTalks, Gunn shed light on the status of the 'Constantine' sequel, which has been in development for several years. Now, the DC Studios co-head is revealing what he knows about the follow-up to the 2005 horror-action film, which starred Keanu Reeves in the titular character. "I’ve discussed it on and off. I've discussed it with Keanu. I think that’s a great group of guys. I like all those people a lot, I think they’re talented. But I have not read any script yet," Gunn said.

Earlier this year, Reeves disclosed that he “pitched” a treatment for the 'Constantine' sequel. “We’ve [along with director Francis Lawrence] been trying to make this film for over a decade, and we just recently put a story together and pitched it to DC Studios, and they said, ‘OK.’ So, we’re going to try and write a script," Reeves told Inverse, as per Deadline. In a February 2025 interview with Collider, 'Constantine' director Francis Lawrence also teased the film's sequel by saying, "I will say we are closer than ever to being able to do a sequel, which is a great thing.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Lawrence went on to say, "We have a great idea. We have gone through a bunch of the comics over the years and looked at things. I will say that there's probably grains from things that we're pulling, but in truth, most of it is just coming from the three of us, you know, loving the character, loving the world, having it sort of in the back of our minds for 20 years and just kind of percolating on ideas, and stories and characters we love, and ideas we love."

For the unversed, 'Constantine' is loosely based on the 'Hellblazer' comic book series published by DC Comics. Back in the day, Kevin Brodbin and Frank Cappello penned the script of the film, which was based on a story by Brodbin. The film follows John Constantine (played by Keanu Reeves), a cynical exorcist who can communicate with half-angels and half-demons. In case you're wondering, 'Constantine' is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.