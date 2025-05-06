After weeks of mediocre performances, 'American Idol' fans finally get their wish with this singer’s exit

If you thought this ‘American Idol’ contestant didn’t belong in the Top 8, you weren't alone

'American Idol' Season 23 is down to its top 8 contestants, and like every other show, fans think certain contestants don't deserve to be on the show, and this time, it's Josh King. 'Idol' as a show tries to incorporate audience votes as much as it can, especially in the later rounds. Live voting begins for viewers from the Top 10 and becomes a significant part of the show. While significant doubt has been cast on the voting system, with the show even having a past history of some voting scandals, as reported by Collider. However, something like that almost seems far-fetched in this day and age, as live voting urges viewers to tune in every week, which also allows the show to get its ratings up.

That said, while everyone has been rooting for various contestants in season 23 as the number of contestants has been reduced to the top 8, Josh King has been deeply disliked by various viewers. King's hopes of being in the show were already looking quite thin since his first time during the Nashville auditions. He performed 'Over the Rainbow' by Judy Garland and 'My Girl' by The Temptations. The judges weren't impressed with the 24-year-old piano player, with Lionel Richie even saying, "Right now you're in lounge mode; you're not there yet."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Idol (@americanidol)

Richie and Luke Bryan gave a unanimous yes, while Carrie Underwood, the latest 'Idol' judge, gave him a no. No one really thought King would make it as far as he has. King's performance in the Hollywood Round flew under the radar as his Showstopper performance wasn't even televised. However, he received enough votes to secure his spot in the Top 24 as he sang 'I'm Still Standing' by Elton John.

Do y’all feel sorry for Josh or something?? Plz stop voting for him #Americanidol — ~*Tavia*~ (@ItsTaviBaby24) May 5, 2025

However, as the young singer reached the Top 20, more and more viewers started noticing that he wasn't cut out for this competition. Various users took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their opinions. One user quite brutally posted, "Do y’all feel sorry for Josh or something?? Please stop voting for him." However, not everyone shared the same sentiment, as another user expressed their love for King's rendition of Elton John, adding, "He’s incredibly talented. A cross between Billy Joel, Elton John, and Michael Bublé."

Needless to say, the audience's opinions on King were quite polarizing. However, some users stood out in the Goldilocks zone with their opinions among a sea of noise, as one user stated, "I liked Josh at his audition, but I'm baffled by him still being here at this point in the lives. He's just a very chaotic performer and not the greatest of vocalists." Since 'Idol' is a show driven by the audience's voice, King was finally eliminated after the Top 8. He received the lowest votes along with Mattie Pruitt. However, the judges chose to save Pruitt instead of King, sending King home, as reported by Fandom.