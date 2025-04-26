Lionel Richie was moved to tears after an ‘American Idol’ contestant sang one of his iconic songs

"I know who you are now as an artist. Yes, it's my song. I wrote it. Yes, I sang it. But it's your song. Best so far in this audition," Lionel said.

Olivia Soli's emotional cover of Lionel Richie's 'Hello' left a deep mark on the veteran record producer during 'American Idol' 2023 auditions. Soli's heart-tugging performance left Richie with moist eyes and an easy 'yes' for Soli's Hollywood journey. "I am actually going to sing Hello by one of the judges, Lionel," she revealed without wasting time. Big shoes, Olivia. "Big shoes, Olivia," Katy Perry warned. "Are you going to play it?" Richie asked, visibly impatient. "Yeah, I'm going to sing and play," Soli admitted. "Well, well, well, go right ahead. Oh, I'm excited, Richie reacted. "I can't lie, I am nervous," Soli said, downplaying her confidence. "Now I'm nervous," the veteran judge cut in. "Sorry, I don't want to make you guys nervous. Here we go," the young artist said before beginning her powerful rendition.

"I want to be the first in your long career to rush the artist. I want to rush the artist, all right?" Richie emotionally reacted as he walked up to Soli to give her a tight hug. "I was praying. I was praying. Okay, start it off. When people say, I'm going to sing your song, Katie's song, or Luke's song, please don't sing it like us. Own it. Take it and turn it into your song. You did it to perfection," he gushed. "I know who you are now as an artist. And, yes, it's my song. Yes, I wrote it. Yes, I sang it. But it's your song. Best so far in this audition. Congratulations," Richie lauded. "Thank you so much. That means more than you can imagine," Soli expressed gratitude.

Lionel Richie at 'Sing A Song All Night Long' Tour stop at Scotiabank Arena on August 08, 2023, in Toronto, Ontario.(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jeremy chan photography)

I thought it was tremendous. I mean, obviously, the piano is holding you back. I mean, if you didn't let Fred do that thing. Or even Lionel Richie. Imagine. I mean, it was a really strong audition. One of the best I've seen," Luke Bryan applauded Soli. "You put Lionel Richie out of a job, girl," Perry remarked cheekily. "You really reinterpreted it. You put your own spin on it. You have a tremendous voice. So many incredible runs. So much soul. Yeah, you seem like you're ready. You're worth a shot," Perry praised before all three judges rewarded the young artist with the golden ticket.

The Los Angeles native went on to win the rounds on 'American Idol' till she reached the top 26; however, her electrifying rendition of Ariana Grande’s 'God Is a Woman' failed to impress the audience and the judges. Soli lost her chance at the coveted title by not reaching a spot in the top 12. "It’s just hard to believe," Bryan reacted to her elimination, USA Today reported. "You’re one of the biggest voices we’ve heard in my six years sitting behind this desk," he added. "This experience and these memories will never be forgotten. I’ve grown in so many ways on this show, and I’m so excited to show y’all what's in my next chapter!! So much love," she wrote on X, expressing gratitude for her journey.

thank you guys so so so much for all the love and support y’all have given me on my @americanidol journey 🤍🫶🏼 this experience and memories will never be forgotten. I’ve grown in so many ways on this show and I’m so excited to show y’all what is in my next chapter!! so much lovee pic.twitter.com/M2siVvTlmK — Olivia Soli (@oliviasoli) April 25, 2023

Soli continues to create music. Even though her Idol journey remained incomplete, she released 'Boy Bye,' her debut single, in 2021. “The inspiration for ‘Boy Bye’ is drawn from situations where ‘the thrill is in the chase,’” she told Vents Magazine. “Meaning, as soon as the boy thinks he has a hold on you, he is suddenly not interested. As soon as he sees us girls thriving and enjoying life without him, he wants to crawl back.”