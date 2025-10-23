‘Tracker’ showrunner drops major update on Jenson Ackles’ spinoff: ‘We just threw…’

'Tracker' executive producer and showrunner Elwood Reid had a major update on a potential Jensen Ackles-led spinoff. The 'Supernatural' star has been a major part of the hit CBS drama, playing Russell, the older brother of Justin Hartley's Colter Shaw. Season 3 saw him reprise his role as the installment continued to focus on the complicated relationship between the two. His portrayal of the character, coupled with Russell's arc in the series has seen fans speculate about the possibility of a spin-off.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Reid hinted at a spinoff in the two-part season 3 opener. The EP also shed light on the chemistry between Hartley and Ackles. "I just threw [spinoff hints] in there hoping fans do some work. We just threw in a bunch of teases in these two upcoming episodes. [Jensen and Justin Hartley] [are] so much fun together and they complement each other in a weird way," Reid said. "Jensen does not do what Justin does and Justin doesn’t do what Jensen does. They’re so interesting together to watch and then they play off each other in such an interesting way."

He later spoke about working with Ackles. "I will always take Jensen whenever he’s available. I text him all the time and ask him about that. Right now, he’s gainfully employed on The Boys spinoff. But you never know. I put it in those scripts and I dangle it out there. Hopefully the audience will respond to it and hopefully the network will pay attention to it. But Jensen is someone who I’ve loved writing for for a long time."

Reid and Ackles have previously worked together on ABC's 'Big Sky' as the actor had a major role in the third season. With his success in 'The Boys' and later Prime Videos 'Countdown', Ackles has fast-emerged as one of the bankable TV stars. At the time of writing, there is no official confirmation that he will have his own show, but given the continued success of the drama series, and Ackles playing a vital role, there's every reason to hope the network greenlights a spin-off.

With Season 3 off to a gripping start, the official logline of episode 2 titled 'Leverage' reads, "After discovering they've disrupted a sinister underground operation called The Process, Colter and Russell must race to find the source behind these chained events and end it once and for all."

New episodes of 'Tracker' season airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.