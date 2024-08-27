Is Jenn Tran the worst Bachelorette ever? Fantasy suites turn sour as suitors fumble ahead of finale

'The Bachelorette' star Jenn Tran’s Fantasy Suites dates ended on a cliffhanger when Devin Strader hinted he might leave for good

HONOLULU, HAWAII: 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 has been packed with unexpected twists and turns, just as Jenn Tran promised. Now, with the finale just a week away and no consensus among Jenn's suitors, fans are left questioning if Jenn could be the worst Bachelorette yet, following the Monday, August 26 episode. In the Monday episode of the ABC series, Devin Strader and Jenn Tran began their date with an invitation from host Jesse Palmer to spend the night in the fantasy suite. Following his one-on-one time with Jenn, suitor Jonathon Johnson also took the opportunity to stay the night with the lead.

Jenn intended to confess her love to contender Marcus Shoberg during their Fantasy Suite date. However, in their candid conversation, Marcus admitted that he was "unsure" about their future together and that Jenn deserves "someone that is sure" about her. “I don’t know if I’m, like, putting pressure on myself because of how fast this process has been or how quickly, you know, the end of this process is approaching,” Marcus stated. “But it’s been hard for me to get to a point where I feel comfortable saying that I’m, like, in love," he added. Despite Marcus's admission, Jenn doesn't hold back from sharing her true feelings. Jenn said, "There’s a lot of different phrases of love and I’d be lying if I didn’t tell you that I am in love with you and the way that you make me feel." Marcus broke down in tears and vowed to "try as hard as he can" to overcome his uncertainties after Jenn used a derogatory term. Despite the emotional moment, Jenn and Marcus chose to stay up together, and by morning, they found themselves in a better place.

'The Bachelorette' contestant Jenn Tran and Marcus Shoberg aren't on the same page (Instagram/@bacheloretteabc)

Devin Strader threatens to leave 'The Bachelorette' and Jenn Tran

Devin felt unsettled when he realized how vulnerable he had been while Jenn was spending the night with Jonathon and Marcus. He clarified that he had expressed his love for Jenn multiple times, but also mentioned that he had other connections outside the show and hadn't received a response from her.

“I’m having a lot of tough thoughts. … I was really, really excited for my overnight date,” Devin said to Jesse. “I’ve been waiting for this time to hear something that will get me through this process. But the one big question that I wanted to ask her — ‘Do you love me as much as I love you?’ — I never got to ask her that. … I didn’t want to scare her with my true feelings about how bad it is inside for me.”

The owner of the freight firm responded to Jesse's question about whether Devin had received any consolation by saying that Jenn had told him she saw a future with him but had never spoken the L-word. Devin broke down in tears, sharing that he had been unable to sleep due to their relationship.

“I need to feel love,” he noted. “I don’t feel like I’m The One. … I feel like I’m ‘One of’ and that hurts.” The episode ended on a cliffhanger as Devin told the cameras he might permanently leave Jenn.

'The Bachelorette' star Devin Strader claims to have fallen in love with Jenn Tran (@abc/@johnfleenor)

'The Bachelorette' Jenn Tran questions Jonathon Johnson's emotional ability

Meanwhile, Jenn went out on a date with Jonathon, leaving Devin to reflect on the situation on his own. Jenn and Jonathon spent the day enjoying a casual outing, exploring the island, sampling local cuisine, and shopping at nearby markets. They also enjoyed a picnic by another waterfall, where Jonathon shared that he's making an effort to be more open and honest about his emotions. Though he found it challenging, he feels it's a crucial moment for him to express himself.

Both of them remain reticent during the daytime portion of the date, but they hope that dinner will bring clarity. During the meal, Jenn tells Jonathon that his hometown date gave her a lot of confidence in their relationship, as she saw how he navigated his environment and understood his perspective.

They shared their struggles with trusting themselves and understanding what they want. Jonathon acknowledged that he was falling for Jenn, describing the feeling as both terrifying and delightful. He also mentioned that he could envision himself proposing to her. They then headed to the Fantasy Suite. The next morning, the joyful pair enjoyed some last-minute alone time, while Devin remained hesitant and apprehensive about his relationship with Jenn.

'The Bachelorette' star Jonathon Johnson wishes to propose to Jenn Tran (Instagram/@bacheloretteabc)

Will Jenn Tran get engaged in 'The Bachelorette' Season 21?

Jenn will spend the last episode on the large island of Hawaii with 31-year-old Marcus and 28-year-old Devin, the two remaining guys standing, according to the blogger. Reality Steve claimed that Jenn eventually got engaged to Devin.

Devin Strader reportedly gets engaged to Jenn Tran in 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 (@abc)

'The Bachelorette' Season 21 airs on Mondays on ABC at 8 pm ET.