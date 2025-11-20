‘I Love LA’ isn’t ending anytime, here’s everything we know as HBO drops massive update

'The Chair Company'was the other hit HBO comedy greenlit for a second instalment

HBO renewed 'I Love LA' and 'The Chair Company' for a second season after their solid debut. Both comedies were greenlit for a second instalment, with two episodes left in 'The Chair Company' and 'I Love LA at its midway mark.

Earlier, Casey Bloys, HBO and HBO Max chairman and CEO, announced the renewals during a presser on Thursday. According to THR, "We’re thrilled by the incredible response to The Chair Company and I Love LA debuts,” said Amy Gravitt, executive VP HBO Programming and Head of HBO and HBO Max comedy series. "Both shows confidently carry on the HBO comedy tradition, in their own singular way. We couldn’t be happier to continue collaborating with Tim, Zach, Rachel, and their exceptional teams."

'I Love LA' was created by Rachel Sennott, with the actress also starring. The show centers on a group of friends as they navigate career and love challenges in LA. Also starring are Odessa A’zion and True Whitaker, along with Jordan Firstman and Josh Hutcherson. The series has seen solid numbers, averaging 2 million cross-platform viewers.

Sennott stars as Maia, a young, aspiring talent manager, trying to build a career in the unforgiving and immensely competitive world of Los Angeles, when her college friend Tallulah, a rising influencer played by Odessa A’zion, comes to the city. Firstman plays Charlie, Maia’s friend and a WeHo celebrity stylist, while Whitaker plays her friend Alani Marcus, the daughter of a rich and famous actor who "works" at her father’s production agency.

Previously, Sennott had told Deadline she pitched the show as “Entourage for internet girls”. The actress further added, "I think part of it was going through my Saturn Return, and I feel like this thing sort of happens — my early 20s were really chaotic. In my mid-20s, I was like, ‘Okay, I’m locking in. I know my life. I’m done.’ And then at the end of my 20s, I feel like that kind of early version of myself came [out] and things got chaotic again, which was scary, but good."

'The Chair Company' is co-created by Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin, with the former starring as a person investigating a conspiracy following an embarrassing incident at his job. The series was the network's best comedy premiere in five years, and had a viewership, averaging 3.3 million viewers on HBO and HBO Max at the time of writing.

Also starring are Sophia Lillis, Will Price, Lake Bell, and Joseph Tudisco. Lou Diamond Phillips stars in a recurring role. Robinson and Kanin executive produce with Adam McKay and Todd Schulman, along with Andrew DeYoung and Igor Srubshchik. DeYoung and Aaron Schimberg directed the series.