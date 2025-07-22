Are ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 episodes really 2 hours long? Showrunner finally responds to rumors

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 will be split into three parts and begin airing November 26

'Stranger Things' co-creator Ross Duffer is addressing the rumors surrounding the runtime of Season 5 episodes. The fifth season of Netflix's hit sci-fi series is just months away from being released, and the fans are eagerly waiting for its final instalment. Due to the massive hype around the show, there have been many speculations about its runtime that have circulated on various social media platforms. Recent rumors suggested that the runtimes for all the episodes of 'Stranger Things' Season 5 had been leaked online, and the runtimes ranged from 2 hours long to the finale having a runtime of three hours.

Recently, Duffer took to his Instagram page and debunked claims about the runtime of Season 5 episodes, stating that the leaked episode durations are not real. "Lol not even close to accurate," Duffer wrote in his Instagram Story, according to ScreenRant. For those wondering, 'Stranger Things' Season 5 will consist of eight episodes, with the first three episodes releasing on November 26, followed by the next three episodes dropping on December 25, and the finale is scheduled to air on December 31.

With every season, the runtime of 'Stranger Things' episodes has gradually increased. The episodes of Season 1 fell between the usual 40 minutes to 50 50-minute time frame. On the other hand, Season 2 episodes ranged between the 50 and 60 minute mark. By the third season, the episodes spanned from 50 to 70 minutes in length. As of this moment, Season 4 holds the record for the longest episode runtime for the popular Netflix series. The ninth episode of 'Stranger Things' Season 4, titled 'Chapter Nine: The Piggyback has a runtime of 2 hours and 22 minutes, followed by episode 7 titled 'Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab,' which is 1 hour and 41 minutes long.

On July 16, Duffer shared a teaser of 'Stranger Things' Season 5 on his Instagram page. "Here we go. One last adventure. Don’t worry about spoilers—this teaser pulls from every episode except 7, but it’s mostly Volume One and just barely scratches the surface," Duffer captioned the Instagram video. At that point, Joe Keery, who plays the role of Steve Harrington in the show, stopped by the comments section and wrote, "y'all better keep my man Steve safe 😅😅😅."

Furthermore, many die-hard fans of the show also expressed their excitement for the final season. One social media user wrote, "No words. Can’t wait to see how you guys end this show (so ready but also not ready for it to end)." Followed by a second user who penned, "Looks insane! Cannot wait to go on one last adventure 🚲." Another 'Stranger Things' fan remarked, "Absolutely love it, so excited!!!! Everyone, make sure to watch it in slow motion on YouTube. There is so much I missed the first time!!!!" A user commented, "I’m so sad this is the end! I love what you’ve created. An epic story which takes me back in time to the best days of my life. Well done @rossduffer. Well done."