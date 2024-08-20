Who stars in 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2? Hulu show casts 'Lucifer' star in major role

Hulu's 'Tell Me Lies' delves into the toxic and tumultuous relationship between Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco over eight years

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2 is highly anticipated by fans, thanks to the intense drama and tangled relationships that defined the show's first season. Based on Carola Lovering’s novel and brought to life by creator Meaghan Oppenheimer, 'Tell Me Lies' delves into the toxic and tumultuous relationship between Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) over eight years.

Despite mixed critical reception—some praising its soapy drama and others critiquing it—the show's strong viewership led Hulu to renew 'Tell Me Lies' for a second season in late 2022. As anticipation builds, the casting of a 'Lucifer' star in a major role promises to inject even more excitement into the already intense series.

Grace Van Patten as Lucy Albright

Grace Van Patten was born on November 21, 1996, in New York City, New York. She hails from a family deeply entrenched in the entertainment industry; her father, Timothy Van Patten, is a well-known director and producer. Grace began her acting career at the age of 8 with a guest role on the acclaimed HBO series 'The Sopranos'.

She gained wider recognition for her role as Lucy Albright in the Hulu series 'Tell Me Lies'. Grace's filmography also includes notable roles in 'The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)' (2017), 'Under the Silver Lake' (2018), and 'Good Posture' (2019). Her talent and versatility have made her one of the most promising young actresses in Hollywood.

Jackson White as Stephen DeMarco

Jackson White was born on March 1, 1996, in Los Angeles, California. He is the son of actress Katey Sagal and drummer Jack White. Jackson made his acting debut in 2017 with a role in the television series 'SEAL Team'.

He quickly gained attention for his portrayal of Brendan Fletcher in 'Mrs Fletcher' (2019) and for his role as Stephen DeMarco in the Hulu series 'Tell Me Lies'. Jackson has also appeared in the horror film 'Ambulance' (2021). Known for his intense and charismatic performances, he continues to make his mark in the entertainment industry, following in the footsteps of his famous parents.

Catherine Missal as Bree

Catherine Missal was born on November 15, 1999, in New Jersey, USA. She started her acting career at a young age, performing in local theater productions before making the transition to television and film.

Catherine gained recognition for her role as Adena in the comedy film 'Vacation' (2015) and as Bree in the Hulu series 'Tell Me Lies'. Her other notable work includes roles in 'Natural Selection' (2016) and 'Movement and Location' (2014). Catherine's talent for portraying complex and relatable characters has established her as a rising star in the industry.

Spencer House as Wrigley

Spencer House was born on July 24, 1992, in the USA. He began his acting career with minor roles in television series such as 'Blue Bloods' and 'Jessica Jones'. Spencer gained wider recognition for his role as Wrigley in the Hulu series 'Tell Me Lies'. He has also appeared in the series 'The Society' (2019) and the film 'Teenage Bounty Hunters' (2020).

Spencer's natural charisma and strong screen presence have earned him praise and a growing fan base. His dedication to his craft and ability to bring depth to his characters are helping to propel his career forward.

Sonia Mena as Pippa

Sonia Mena was born on November 27, 1997, in the USA. She is a talented actress recognized for her role as Pippa in the Hulu series 'Tell Me Lies'. Sonia's acting career began in theater, where she honed her skills before transitioning to screen roles. In addition to her work on 'Tell Me Lies', she has appeared in the series 'Cheers' and 'Bad Axe'.

Sonia's performances are marked by her ability to convey emotion and authenticity, making her a standout in the projects she undertakes. She continues to build her career with a focus on complex and challenging roles.

Branden Cook as Evan

Branden Cook was born on September 8, 1994, in the USA. He is an actor and producer best known for his role as Evan in the Hulu series 'Tell Me Lies'. Branden began his career with appearances in short films and independent productions before landing more significant roles in television.

His work includes roles in 'Power' and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'. Branden is also a producer, with a focus on bringing diverse and compelling stories to the screen. His passion for storytelling and commitment to his craft make him a promising talent in the industry.

Benjamin Wadsworth as Drew

Benjamin Wadsworth was born on November 8, 1999, in Houston, Texas, USA. He began his acting career with a role in the television series 'Dad vs Lad' (2014). Benjamin gained recognition for his role as Marcus Lopez in the Syfy series 'Deadly Class' (2019). He also portrayed Drew in the Hulu series 'Tell Me Lies'.

Benjamin's other notable work includes roles in 'Teen Wolf' (2017) and 'Reagan' (2022). Known for his brooding and intense performances, Benjamin has quickly become a fan favorite, and his future in the industry looks bright.

Alicia Crowder as Diana

Alicia Crowder was born on October 16, 1997, in the USA. She is an actress best known for her role as Diana in the Hulu series 'Tell Me Lies'. Alicia began her career in theater before transitioning to screen acting. Her performances are characterized by a strong emotional depth and a nuanced approach to her characters.

In addition to her work on 'Tell Me Lies', Alicia has appeared in the series 'For Life' and 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit'. Her dedication to her craft and ability to bring authenticity to her roles have made her a standout talent in the industry.

Tom Ellis as Oliver

Tom Ellis was born on November 17, 1978, in Cardiff, Wales, UK. He is a British actor best known for his role as Lucifer Morningstar in the television series 'Lucifer' (2016–2021). Tom began his career with roles in British television series such as 'EastEnders' and 'Doctor Who'.

He gained international fame with his portrayal of the devilish yet charming Lucifer, earning a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim. In addition to 'Lucifer', Tom has appeared in 'Miranda' and 'Rush'. In 2023, he joined the cast of 'Tell Me Lies' as Oliver in its second season. Tom's charisma and versatility make him one of the most beloved actors in the industry.

