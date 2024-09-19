'Monsters' Season 3: Ryan Murphy's next Netflix show to tackle serial-killing body-snatcher

Ryan Murphy's 'Monsters' will star Charlie Hunnam as infamous killer Ed Gein

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Following the success of Season 2, the third season of the anthology series 'Monster' is scheduled to bring out another warped mind of a murderer from the late 1950s, Ed Gein. Co-created by Ryan Murphy, the anthology series will star Charlie Hunnam as Gein in its third season.

Gein sent shivers down the spine when investigators discovered that he not only murdered many individuals but also dug up graves from a cemetery near his home and fashioned all kinds of household objects and apparel out of human parts. Known as the Butcher of Plainfield or the Plainfield Ghoul, Gein's murder also influenced Hollywood films such as Norman Bates in 'Psycho' and Buffalo Bill in 'Silence of the Lambs.'

Who was Ed Gein?

Ed Gein had a difficult childhood (youtube/@buzzfeedunsolvednetwork)

Edward Theodore Gein was born in 1906 in Wisconsin and had quite a difficult childhood, per reports. Gein was raised under the severe religious influence of his mother, according to the Biography.

Reportedly, following his father's death in 1940, Ed and his brother Henry provided for the family until Henry's unexpected death in 1944, which some believe was caused by Gein. Allegedly, Gein, loyal to his mother, grew progressively disturbed following her death in 1945, having a macabre fixation with anatomy.

What crimes did Ed Gein commit?

Ed Gein was stealing cemeteries and utilizing body parts to make domestic products (youtube/@buzzfeedunsolvednetwork)

Gein garnered police notice in 1957, when Bernice Worden, the proprietor of a hardware business, went missing. Gein was spotted with her before her disappearance, which raised suspicions about him, according to Britannica. Worden's beheaded corpse was discovered on his property, and everything became evident soon. According to accounts, investigators were astonished to discover Gein had been stealing cemeteries and utilizing body parts to make domestic products.

In addition, Mary Hogan's head, which had been missing since 1954, was discovered. As per reports, Gein admitted to murdering Bernice Worden and Mary Hogan, citing both of the women's resemblance to his deceased mother. He admits to exhuming bodies for necrophilia and making masks and costumes out of their skin. Despite their attempts, authorities were unable to definitively link him to other murders or disappearances in the area.

Was Ed Gein convicted?

Ed Gein was found not guilty due to insanity in 1957 and was sent to a mental institution (youtube/@buzzfeedunsolvednetwork)

Gein was promptly detained when authorities found human remains in his residence. Gein was found not guilty due to insanity in 1957 and was sent to a mental institution, according to All That's Interesting. Ten years later, he was found fit for trial and convicted of Bernice Worden's murder but never prosecuted for Mary Hogan's owing to financial constraints, according to reports.

Reports further state that Gein only acknowledged murdering two individuals, but remnants of up to 40 dead were discovered in his property, which he claimed were from graves. The killer died on July 26, 1984, at the Mendota Mental Health Institute in Wisconsin.