That time Scarlett Johansson lost patience with Stephen Colbert during a rapid-fire interview

It appears that Scarlett Johansson is not a fan of Stephen Colbert's interviewing style! In September 2015, Johansson appeared on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' but struggled to keep up with the host's quick wit. During the conversation, Johansson revealed she had flown in from Paris just for the show and praised her then-husband Romain Dauriac’s hometown. According to E! News, Colbert quipped, “You jetted in from Paris to New York to do a television show.” Johansson, however, expressed her excitement about being back in New York while also sharing her deep appreciation for Paris, calling it the City of Light.

While praising Paris, Johansson gushed, “There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t walk down the street and go, ‘Wow, this is such an incredibly beautiful place.’” However, Colbert quickly interrupted, countering, “New York is a beautiful city too.” Johansson playfully responded, “Yeah. New York is a beautiful city. I absolutely love New York. I haven’t left.” Colbert pushed back, “But...you don’t live here. You don’t live here.” To which Johansson playfully but firmly scolds, “Actually, I do. I do. I live here. Stop it.” While Colbert seemed to be taken aback for a second, he immediately laughed, causing Johansson to follow suit.

Later in the conversation, the Tony winner revealed she had been learning French but still preferred speaking English—especially when arguing with her then-husband, Romain Dauriac. “When you’re in a relationship with somebody, you want to speak whatever language is easiest to get your ideas out as quickly as possible—so you can argue your point,” she explained, as per Daily Mail. Johansson also admitted, “French women are much more fashionable than I would ever profess to be.”

For the unversed, Johannson and her partner Dauriac were first spotted together during a lunch date in New York City in October 2012. In September of the same year, the duo sparked engagement rumors after Johannson was seen in public with a stunning rock on her ring finger. While having a conversation with People magazine after their engagement, Johansson shared that she fell for Dauriac's intellect and charm. “I love his brain more than anything, and he does all the sweet gestures for me. He’s a gentleman," Johansson told.

The 'Lost in Translation' star and French journalist Romain Dauriac secretly tied the knot in 2014 after welcoming their daughter, Rose Dorothy. However, their marriage wasn’t built to last—Johansson filed for divorce in March 2017. A source confirmed to People, “They’ve been separated since the summer.” Meanwhile, someone close to Dauriac weighed in on the split, saying, “I’ve been expecting this for some time. Romain and Scarlett have never made sense to me. They aren’t equals. There’s always been something wrong with this picture.” Following her breakup, Johansson moved on with 'Saturday Night Live' comedian Colin Jost. The couple tied the knot in 2020 and later welcomed their son, Cosmo, in 2021.