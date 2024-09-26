Is Dan Roemer OK? ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ star remains cautious about dating due to past health issues

'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor Dan Roemer was once told by doctors he had only six months to live

SANTA SUSANA, CALIFORNIA: 'The Golden Bachelorette' star Dan Roemer is speaking out about his complicated health issues! In the second episode of the ABC dating show, Dan talked about the tremors in his hands. While having a conversation with Joan Vassos, he reflected on his past health scares. For those unversed, Dan began to struggle with his health in the year 2015. At that point in time, Dan found it difficult to keep his diabetes under control. Then, the doctors gave shocking news to Dan. The medical professionals informed Dan that he had "about six months to live" due to failing organs.

This made Dan realize that he needed to make some lifestyle changes. "This is the tough part of my journey. Every organ in my body was starting to fail and I was seriously sick," Dan told Joan. Hearing those words from the doctor ignited a fire in Dan to work on his health and well-being "And, you know, it's one of those conversations, and I'm like, 'I've never even spent a night in a hospital,' you know?" he further added. Dan decided to take a break from his work to prioritize his health. Some people who are diabetic experience hand tremors as a result of low blood sugar levels, meanwhile in other cases, these hand tremors are considered a side effect of diabetic neuropathy. Dan didn't share more information about his hand tremors but he still deals with the issue daily.

'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor Dan Roemer still has diabetes

During the latest episode of 'The Golden Bachelorette', Dan told Joan about his previous health conditions but he reassured her that he was healthy now. However, Dan still has to manage his diabetes, but his other health concerns improved as soon as he started taking good care of himself.

"Everybody's got something, you know? Especially at our age. We've got aches, pains, health issues, whatever. But it's just life, so own it, deal with it. And sharing it with the whole audience feels good. It's invigorating," Dan told the producers in the same episode.

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Joan Vassos provides comfort to Dan Roemer as he talks about his health struggles

Dan also shared with Joan that he has been hesitant to step back into the dating game due to his previous health battles. He expressed his worries about how his health scare could affect his relationship.

“I don’t feel that way. I think that as we get older, like, we’re all going to probably have some kind of health issues. Very few people go through life unscathed," Joan said. At the end of their one-on-one dinner date, Joan handed over a rose to Dan which means he's one of the remaining suitors on the ABC dating show.

