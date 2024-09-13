Keanu Reeves back in action as 'Constantine 2' gets exciting update from producer

Keanu Reeves's 'Constantine 2' is officially in the works with a finished script and it will be an R-rated film

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Remember the super scary 2005 thrill ride, 'Constantine'? Keanu Reeves starred as John Constantine, a demon hunter with a reputation for battling the supernatural. The original film left a long-lasting impression on fans of the occult and action-packed genres. Now it's time to up things a bit. A long-awaited sequel for the 2005 film is on its way!

'Constantine 2' is officially in the works, and some insiders have revealed that it's set to be an 'R-rated movie'. That means more gore, more blood, and scarier demons! With Francis Lawrence back at the helm, directing once again, and Akiva Goldsman putting the finishing touches on the script, all the stars have come together for a sequel that promises to deliver even more intense action, horror, and supernatural thrills.

'Constantine 2' producer admits he is 'too scared' to read the finished script

Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura has revealed that the screenplay is complete but he is too scared to read it, in an interview with Comicbook.com. When asked about the script, he replied, "You know it's in my inbox right now, but funny enough, I'm too scared to read it. I want it to be good so bad," di Bonaventura also shared a humorous anecdote about the production of the original 'Constantine' film where he said, "I was trying to get a green light, then I ended up becoming one of the producers as I left the studio. Our boss was an ardent anti-smoker, and he was absolutely against this movie. So, there are funny things that makes movies. This is what happened, I went to him and said, ''This is an anti-smoking movie," as reported by Collider.

The sequel, which was officially greenlit in 2022, will see Keanu Reeves reprise his role as John Constantine, with Francis Lawrence returning to direct. Akiva Goldsman has taken over writing duties from the original writers, Kevin Brodbin and Frank Cappello.

Will 'Constantine 2' be a part of James Gunn's DCU?

The fate of 'Constantine 2' is still uncertain as only the script is ready as of now. It's unclear if it will be part of James Gunn's new DC Universe, which launches next year with 'Superman', starring David Corenswet. It is, however, worth noting that not all DC movies will be connected to this universe. Take 'Joker: Folie a Deux' and 'The Batman: Part II', for example - they're both telling their own unique stories that aren't tied to any existing continuity but their respective franchises.

When asked about the status of 'Constantine 2' in 2023, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura was refreshingly honest, saying: "I don't know. I'm not as intricately involved in it as others. So I'm not sure what state we're at right now," as reported by Comicbook.com. This means that 'Constantine 2' might be following a similar path, with its own distinct story that doesn't rely on any existing continuity.