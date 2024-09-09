DC fans huddle up, 'Peacemaker' Season 2 gets an exciting update from James Gunn

'Peacemaker' Season 2 is finally in the works but it will take a while before the fans can get their hands on it

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: We have some great news for the 'DC' fans out there! James Gunn just confirmed that 'Peacemaker' Season 2 starring John Cena is coming in 2025, but we have to wait until after 'Superman' hits theaters on July 11. Gunn had put 'Peacemaker' on hold while he worked on the DC Universe and dealt with the writers's strike, but now he's back on track.

He also shared the update on Threads, giving us a hint that 'Superman' will set the stage for what's next in 'Peacemaker' Season 2. We don't know the exact release date yet, but it's clear that these two projects are connected in a big way!

Post by @jamesgunn View on Threads

Will 'Peacemaker' be a part of James Gunns's DCU?

'Peacemaker' Season 2 filming starts with a buzz as fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter in the series (@max)

'Peacemaker' Season 2 is shaping up to be a total game-changer for the DC Universe. Unlike the first season, which was all about John Cena's character, this time around it's going to have a much bigger impact on the entire DC world. And here's why: Frank Grillo, who plays Rick Flag Sr, is popping up in not one, not two, but three major titles - 'Creature Commandos', 'Superman', and 'Peacemaker' Season 2! That's huge, especially since his character is on a mission for revenge after what happened to his son in 'The Suicide Squad'. With James Gunn leading the charge, we can expect a DC Universe that's more connected than ever, where every show and movie adds to the bigger picture. And 'Peacemaker' Season 2 is right at the heart of it all - we can't wait to see how it all unfolds.

'Peacemaker' Season 2 announcement leaves fans gasping for air

John Cena in a still from 'Peacemaker' (@primevideo)

Many fans rushed to X to share their excitement about Peacemaker's return, with one of them saying, "2025 belongs to DC. Get ready for an incredible comeback," while another wrote, "Cannot wait to see my boys again!"

2025 belongs to DC. Get ready for an incredible comeback. — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) September 8, 2024

Cannot wait to see my boys again! 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/93SFc2mhl3 — Green Lantern DCU Updates (@LanternUpdates) September 8, 2024

One user shared, "Peak is finally returning." "One of the best DC projects to come out in the last 10 years," said one excited fan.

Peak is finally returning pic.twitter.com/hM4GygNzz9 — Animelover (@BhdAnkur) September 8, 2024

One of the best DC projects to come out in the last 10 years. — Gadgets Hub 𝕏 (@thegadgetshub) September 8, 2024

A fan commented, "The wait will be worth it! Can't wait for more Peacemaker action!"