Joe Jonas teaches Jimmy Fallon how to be an underwear model — and we ain't complaining

Joe Jonas and Jimmy Fallon turn the heat up with a hilarious shoot, making for one of the best moment of 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon'

With their quirks and over-the-top antics, Jimmy Fallon and Joe Jonas had a blast on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.' While Joe's appearance on the talk show back in February 2017, Fallon and the singer turned the heat up with their hilarious mock shoot for Guess Underwear, and just like the audience in the studio, we are also not complaining.

Joe Jonas attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 30th edition at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23, 2024, in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ryan Emberley)

After praising Joe for the success of DNCE's 'Cake By The Ocean,' Fallon quickly turned the conversation to his modeling debut, as per Teen Vogue. Teasing the audience with images of Joe's toned abs, Fallon surprised Joe with an unexpected request. The comedian pulled out two identical pairs of boxers that Joe wore in his Guess campaign. In a playful moment, Joe suggests that they both try on the boxers and model for the audience, adding a humorous twist to the segment.

Adding to the humor, Joe and Fallon took part in a lighthearted, impromptu modeling session, wearing underwear over their pants, as per Esquire. Although the absurdity of the moment was evident, Joe embraced the fun, and Fallon enjoyed engaging in a rare moment of male objectification. Joe even taught Fallon some key poses, adding to the fun.

Joe was named the face of Guess' first men's underwear line, Hero, back in January 2017. The campaign, shot by Yu Tsai and styled by Avo Yermagyan, featured Joe alongside Guess model Charlotte McKinney, and it literally broke the Internet at that time. The collection included boxers, briefs, and T-shirts with the Guess logo and iconic triangle motif, as per WWD.

Joe then appeared on the show again with his brothers, Kevin and Nick Jonas, on the talk show. Making the most of the trio’s appearance, Fallon had the brothers play ‘Know Your Bro’ to test how well they knew each other, as per The Hollywood Reporter. One brother wore noise-canceling headphones while the others answered questions about him. When Nick went first, Joe admitted he was jealous of Nick's Dodgers batting practice, while Kevin envied his shoe collection.

Nick guessed his brothers might also be jealous of his White House performances. When asked about Kevin's most rebellious teenage act, Nick said he sneaked out, while Joe mentioned underage drinking and possibly buying cigarettes. Kevin revealed his rebellious moment was taking 13-year-old Joe to a tattoo parlor, though he never got the tattoo after their parents found out. For Joe’s bachelor party on a boat, Nick revealed that the cops were called three times, Joe ripped off shirts at a nightclub, and he fashioned a tequila box into a headband that he wore on all day. The game went on for quite some time, with the brothers revealing some of their secrets.