How many children does Maya Vander have? 'Selling Sunset' star's 'pregnant status' was the talk of show

MIAMI, FLORIDA: If you're a fan of 'Selling Sunset', you're probably familiar with Maya Vander. Formerly an agent at the Oppenheim Group, Maya now works at Compass and leads the Maya Vander Group. She appeared on the show from Seasons 1 through 5. After Season 3, Maya appeared less often after relocating to Miami with her husband, Dave Miller, due to his new job. Despite the move, she continued to stay active with the Oppenheim Group and began to establish her career as a realtor. Traveling between the two cities became overwhelming, and Maya realized that what truly mattered to her was in Miami.

In an Instagram story announcing her departure from the Netflix series, Maya expressed her desire to be with her husband and children, stating that she wants to focus on growing the Maya Vander Group. "I just want to be home with my husband and beautiful kids who I absolutely adore," she shared at the time. It’s been a while since we’ve heard updates from the Israeli beauty. According to her Instagram, Maya seems to be enjoying her time in the Sunshine State with her family. She and her husband, Dave Miller, have three children together. Unfortunately, Maya also gave birth to a fourth child, Mason, who was stillborn. She and her husband, Dave Miller, have three children: their son Aiden, born in April 2019; their daughter Elle, born in May 2020; and their youngest daughter, Emma Reign, born in May 2023. The 'Selling Sunset' star's pregnancy became a hot topic on the show.

'Selling Sunset' star Maya Vander experienced 2 pregnancy losses before welcoming her third baby

Before the birth of her daughter Emma, Maya Vander experienced a stillbirth in 2021 and a miscarriage in 2022. She opened up about the loss of her son Mason and her experience with stillbirth on Instagram.

"Yesterday was the hardest day of my life. I had a stillbirth at 38 weeks. I always heard of it but never imagined I’d be part of the statistics. Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box … I do not wish this on anyone," she wrote in December 2021 post, adding, "You will always be in our heart baby Mason," she shared on Instagram.

In June 2022, Maya revealed that she had suffered another pregnancy loss. "I had a very crazy week. Miscarriage after 10 weeks … following my stillbirth … but my kids and my husband are absolutely my blessing and I am so lucky to be their mother!” she disclosed.

'Selling Sunset' star Maya Vander welcomed her rainbow baby in May 2023

In May 2023, Maya and Dave welcomed their rainbow baby, a daughter named Emma Reign. Although Maya often updated her fans about her pregnancy, she decided to keep Emma’s arrival private until after she was born.

"Welcome to the world Emma Reign! My rainbow baby! This was a long 9 months as I kept my pregnancy as quiet as possible from social media. I gave birth few days ago and words can not express my sense of relief and happiness!" Maya wrote on Instagram.

"Thank you so much @femcareobgyn and dr Senemar. Thank you to the amazing nurses at Baptist hospital. I will forever be grateful ❤️ and yes I’m wearing a mask because of course I had the worse cold🤧but I made it to push a baby with full stuffy nose;)" she added.

Maya Vander quit 'Selling Sunset' to spend more time with her husband and kids

In June 2022, Maya Vander announced her departure from 'Selling Sunset' on Instagram. "So…I’m very proud of my Selling Sunset family for getting two more seasons and hopefully Emmy nomination," she wrote. 'I decided not to go on with the show and it was not an easy decision!" she added. The primary reason for her exit from the show was to spend more time with her family following significant personal tragedies, including a stillbirth at 38 weeks and a miscarriage.

"I just want to be home with my husband and beautiful kids who I absolutely adore. Focusing on growing my Maya Vander Group and joining Compass is the right decision for me to move forward," she further added.

