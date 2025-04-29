‘The Voice’ contestant says she felt ‘heartbroken’ and ‘invisible’ after being montaged twice: 'I was sick...'

Page Mackenzie shares her diasppointment after being eliminated from 'The Voice': "Artists deserved to be seen & heard"

"The Voice" has gained popularity for identifying and introducing the next big voice in the world. However, lost between the glitz and glamor of its celebrity coaches and their wins and losses, the show sometimes forgets its true purpose—the contestants. Page Mackenzie, a hopeful from season 27, gave them a sharp reminder. The singer had won over the judges, Adam Levine, John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini, and Michael Bublé, during her blind auditions and was added to Ballerini's team, who was the first to turn the chair. Although Mackenzie had a good run on the show, the singer was not seen enough. After being eliminated from the knockouts, she took to Instagram to vent out her feelings.

"My KO on 'The Voice' aired tonight, and I was montaged... again." Referring to the first time she was montaged during the Battle Round with another hopeful, Robert Hunter. Mackenzie belted out a beautiful rendition of Morgan Wallen's 'Lies, lies, lies,' but rather than showing the full performance, the edit showed a few minutes and cut to when Ballerini crowned her the winner. "I sang while I was sick, tired, and run-down, but determined. I gave everything and was proud of what I left on the stage. But it wasn't shown. Just a few seconds, cut into a montage."

She added, "This is the second time this has happened, and it's hard not to feel invisible." Hinting that it was not only she who felt the same way, she wrote, "What's even harder is knowing I'm not alone. Some of the most gifted artists I've ever had the honor to share this experience with were also edited out. We all come here with something real to give, and it deserves more care, space, and respect."

Similarly, earlier in the season, Dan Kiernan also did not get the footage he deserved when he won in the battle round. His edit showed only a brief of his performance, which ended with a single line of feedback. As with viewers, what's out of sight is out of mind may have been a reason for the queer singer's elimination in the playoffs despite his high-scoring performance. This also hints at the reason for Mackenzie's elimination right after her success in the Knockout round. In another post showing her KO performance with Hunter, she wrote, "Heartbroken to have this performance montaged on 'The Voice'—it’s hard to understand why, especially when so much heart and hard work went into it. But no matter what, I am incredibly proud of what we put on that stage."

Despite her disappointment, she chose to stay positive and added, "Though it’s tough not to have our full performance shown, I know that everything happens for a reason. Rob, I’m so proud of you, and I can’t wait to follow along and watch your journey! You are such a light." She even went on to thank the judges and the show for giving her such "incredible moments" in her life. While all the fans supported her, coach Kelsea Ballerini also didn't hold back and replied, "I see you, sister. I’m so sorry that happened… I'm gutted for you too. I remember how incredible that performance was in the room, and it deserves to be shown, yes, to wine and couch time when we're both home in Nashville. Always on your team," per Collider.