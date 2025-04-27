Blake Shelton may be gone from 'The Voice' but he’s still the reason for Adam Levine’s only complaint

'The Voice' coach Adam Levine is revealing the one thing he dislikes about the NBC singing competition, and it has a big connection with popular country singer Blake Shelton. In an episode of 'The Voice' Season 27, which aired on February 24, new coach Kelsea Ballerini shared what longtime coach Blake Shelton told her about Levine. "Blake really made me nervous. He said, 'Adam's tough. Sometimes he’s mean, he’s competitive. He’s ruthless.' He was wrong! You’re lovely! You’re really nice!" Ballerini shared on the episode, as per NBC. However, Levine stated that Shelton was probably "hazing" Ballerini and pulling all stops to make her feel scared of him.

Levine and Ballerini continued their lighthearted debate over whether Shelton is truly nice or secretly mean at his core. Not long after, Levine quipped, “The one bad part of this season is I have to sit in this filthy chair.” That very chair is now occupied by Coach John Legend, while Levine, the Maroon 5 frontman, has taken over Shelton’s old seat. Over the years, Levine and Shelton have embodied the ultimate “frenemy” dynamic on 'The Voice'. Levine has never been shy about poking fun at both Shelton and his former chair. “I miss Blake. I’m in his mangy, musty chair,” he joked.

However, if things went as per Shelton, he would have kept his old chair with him, and Levine wouldn't have gotten the chance to even sit in it. While having a conversation with People magazine, Shelton revealed the one souvenir he would like to take away from the set of 'The Voice.' Shelton quipped, "I don't know if they're gonna offer that or not. I feel like they owe me a damn chair though. I mean, who else can sit in my chair? It's like the three bears — I don't want anybody else sitting in my chair. I'm gonna try to get that away from them. Maybe I'll have to buy it or something."

Then, the 'Boys Round Here' hitmaker jokingly remarked, "I'm sure they're gonna say, 'Well, the one thing you took was a lot of our money, so you should be happy with that.'" When Shelton was told that the iconic red chair wouldn't match the interiors of the houses owned by him and his wife, Gwen Stefani, he responded by saying, "Well, that doesn't matter because it built the home, so it deserves a spot."

For the unversed, Shelton quit 'The Voice' after Season 23 to prioritize his family and kids. In a January 2023 interview with Access Hollywood, Shelton said, “I think being a stepdad has changed my perspective in that I’m not the first person that I think about anymore. Even to the small things, when you go, ‘I think I’ll do this,’ the very next thought is always, ‘Well, wait a minute. How’s that going work?' Or, 'What will they think?' Or, 'How will that affect a schedule?' I think the only way for me to really do that right is to step away from being committed to something like The Voice that demands a lot of your time. There’s no way around it. If you’re going to do it and do it right, you have to be 150 percent in. And I just feel like those days are behind me for now. I got a more important job."