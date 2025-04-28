5 reasons why Adam Levine's comeback is a game changer for 'The Voice' season 27

Adam Levine has proven his mettle as a judge by winning thrice on the show, once in season 1, a second time in season 5, and a third time in season 9.

Adam Levine's presence as a judge on 'The Voice' season 27 is creating a buzz on the internet, showing that the singer was and always will be a fan favorite. As the original coach, Levine claimed the judge's seat once again to show off his musical prowess, charm, and unequivocal charisma. Here are 5 reasons why Levine's return to the show is exactly what it needed.

1. Adam Levine's winning legacy on the show

The 'Maroon 5' singer has proven his mettle as a judge by winning thrice on the show, once with Javier Colon in season 1, a second time in season 5 with Tessane Chin, and a third time in season 9 with Jordan Smith, as reported by NBC. He has also been the only coach on the show for the longest time after Blake Shelton. His strategic coaching of the singers and keen ear for unique voices have set him apart. With Levine on the panel now, other judges are amping up their game to score a win. The tussle between the OG judge and other coaches has elevated the standard of the show while also elevating its TRP.

2. Rich Experience in the Music Industry

The 'Cold' singer's musical journey has spanned more than two decades, marked by many successful events, including being awarded the prestigious Broadcast Music President's Award in 2013, per Rappler. According to Billboard, the Californian singer's 'Maroon 5' was also awarded the People's Choice Award. He has also won 3 Grammy Awards, twice in the same year, 2005, for the Best New Artist and Best Pop Performance with his band for the hit song, 'This Love,' and then again in 2007 for another hit, 'Make Me Wonder,' as reported by Britannica. With his rich expertise, there is no doubt that Levine is here to stay.

3. Star Power and Charismatic Presence

Having Levine on 'The Voice' made fans excited about this season. One wrote on Twitter, "Adam is the only one I'm happy to see." Another wrote, "So glad, he is back!" This hints at a potential increase in viewership, winning back the audience in a big way this season. Reddit is also flooded with comments, with one viewer commenting, "I’m happy about this!!! I loved him on the show," another added, "It should be interesting to see how this group gets along with each other… Adam and Blake's banter was hilarious."

4. Global fan following and reach

Barbara Cane, former Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI) director, said of Levine, "Adam has mastered the art of writing unforgettable pop and rock hits. Captivating music lovers with his undeniable and memorable lyrics and catchy melodies, Adam’s pop anthems and heartfelt ballads are defining an exciting brand of global stardom,” as reported by Showbiz Junkies. Having sold more than 17 billion Maroon 5 albums worldwide, Levine's reach is undeniably attracting more viewers from around the globe.

5. Bringing back 'Rock' on stage

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs onstage during Maroon 5 Live in Concert at Northwell at Jones Beach Theater on July 03, 2024 in Wantagh, New York. (Image source: | Getty Images/ (Photo by Kevin Mazur)

With judges like Kelsea Ballerini and Reba McEntire, for a long time, country music has been overpowering other genres on "The Voice.' Having Lavine back as a judge means having similar footing or importance for the rock genre. The genre boasts a powerful delivery and wide vocal range while including singing techniques like grit. While giving hopefuls like Ethan Eckenroad have chance to be mentored by one of the best rock singers in the industry, the show is also catering to all the rock fans around the globe who have been waiting as long as six years to bring that energy back on the 'The Voice' stage.