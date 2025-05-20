Wondering what winners of ‘The Voice’ get? The money and record deal come with some surprising catches

After months of battling it out, it's not all It’s not all red carpets and record deals for 'The Voice' winners

With 'The Voice' headed into the grand finale this evening, the top 5 contestants, Jadyn Cree, Lucia Flores-Wiseman, Jaelen Johnston, Adam David, and Renzo, are gearing up to give the best performance of their lives. Despite being coached by Michael Buble, Adam Levine, Kelsea Ballerini, and John Legend, the fate of these artists is now in the hands of their fans. While the speculation on who the winner will be has been underway for weeks, viewers are now speculating what 'The Voice' has in store for its winner.

Unlike many other things that have changed, the cash prize for the winner of 'The Voice' has always remained constant. As reported by the American Songwriter, the winner gets a grand sum of $100,000, but only if the contestant has followed all the rules mentioned in the contract with NBC. If, by chance, any contestant breaches the contract, the prize is forfeited, and they end up with a lawsuit. However, it has never been the case, at least on 'The Voice'. For those wondering if that's all the winner gets, the answer is no.

Apart from the cash, the winner also gets a record deal with Universal Music Group, another stepping stone on their road to stardom. While winning the money and a record deal sounds impressive, the main takeaway for every winner from the show is the exposure they get while being coached by the best in the music industry. Not only that, each contestant, after winning, already has a loyal fan base, even before releasing their first single or the first album, giving them a jump start ahead in their career as opposed to hopefuls who never make it to the auditions.

'The Voice' has kick-started many artists' careers since its premiere on TV. As reported by NBC, Javier Colon, who won the first season of 'The Voice' in 2011 and was coached by Levine, released a slew of hit albums such as 'Come Through You ' and 'Gravity'. Another example is the winner of season 8, Sawyer Fredericks, from team Pharrell Williams, signed a record deal with Republic Records, and had his first single hit featured on a TV series called 'Longmire.' A more recent example is of season 26 winner Asher HaVon, from Reba McEntire's team, who released her first single, 'Thank You', on November 28, 2024.

It's surprising to note that it's not only winners who get bigger breaks on 'The Voice,' it's also the runner-ups and contestants who succeed in their musical careers despite being eliminated from the show. As reported by Parade, those names include stars like Koryn Hawthorne (Season 8), Nicolle Galyon (Season 2), Christina Grimmie (Season 3), Morgan Wallen (Season 6), just to name of few. With the season's finale, the show will give birth to which rising star, we are yet to see; however, one thing is clear, 'The Voice' will always be a launchpad of success not only for the winners but also who have spared some time on the show.