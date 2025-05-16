‘American Idol’ host Ryan Seacrest recalls his wildest live TV slip-up during recent episode

Seeing a young artist's confidence taking a blow on 'American Idol,' Seacrest recalled the interesting incident.

'American Idol's veteran host, who has been with the show since its birth in the 2002 season 1, also began hosting on 'Wheel of Fortune' in September last year. In an interview with Good Morning America, he once shared his excitement. “I mean, it’s 'Wheel of Fortune,' how could you not be happy? It’s energetic, it’s positive, and it’s fun. I’m so excited.” Turns out, the excitement was also palpable on the stage of 'American Idol.' On the May 11 episode, Slater Nalley fumbled on his lyrics while performing 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight. Seeing the young artist's confidence taking a blow, Seacrest recalled an interesting incident. “I’ve stood here (American Idol) and said, ‘Welcome back to Wheel of Fortune," he confessed, as reported by TV Insider.

Eventually, Nalley recovered from the lyric mishap and delivered the rest of the performance flawlessly. Luke Bryan commented first, "You’ve done what we’ve all done. Right before you have to sing, you go blank. We’ve all done it. But man, what a recovery from that. Not to expose you, but I want you to just understand that stuff happens. I’ve done it at awards shows and in hard-pressure moments. Way to recover, and great job on the finish." Lionel Richie said, "I am just going to remind you of one thing. You're a storyteller, and sometimes, you don't need the power in your voice to tell that story." He explained further, "A lot of times you wait till the end to give all the power away." He concluded with some advice: "But you've a storytelling voice. Use it more."

Carrie Underwood pointed out how excited he was working with Lin-Manuel Miranda. That was something so cool to get to watch. Fans quickly flooded the YouTube section with comments. One fan gushed, "Incredible recovery tonight, Slater. You brought the same power and presence we’ve come to expect—and crave. People say you're special, and it's true—but I want to highlight something beyond your voice. There's a rare combination in you: a softness in your eyes, a quiet confidence in your movements, and the strength to deliver vocals with such raw power. That’s star quality. You’ve got this!"

One viewer said, "I'll be in line for a concert ticket for sure! His voice is mesmerizing!" The third one wrote, "Despite that hiccup in the beginning, he did a great job on that Elton John song! This song keeps me calm when it comes to rough times. I love that song, and Slater did a great job!" While some fans gave Nelly a thumbs up, there were some who were not as forgiving. Nelly didn't get enough votes to advance to the top 3. However, Nalley has not taken the elimination to his heart. In a separate interview with TV Insider, he shared, “I feel good." He added, "I’m just super grateful for all that has come to me." Hinting that he is looking forward to "exciting things coming up," he said, "I’m going to stop singing other people’s songs, and I’m going to write my own. I’ll play those and hope that’s enough. I’m ready to take this to the next level, for sure."