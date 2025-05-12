Luke Bryan saw his old comment about 'American Idol' singer and had only one thing to admit: 'No one...'

"No one has ever proved me more wrong than you," said an elated Luke Bryan while lauding an 'American Idol' contestant

Known for his honest and gentle feedback, Luke Bryan has become one of the most loved judges of 'American Idol. Even with his star power, Bryan leaves no chance to encourage the participants and push them to do their best. However, there have been times when Bryan outrightly rejected the contestant, only to regret it later. In an interesting turn of events, Bryan had to eat his own words when a rejected contestant blew him away by his performance. Not only that, but Bryan publicly acknowledged his misjudgment, making for one of the most heartwarming 'American Idol' moments.

Luke Bryan is seen on April 15, 2025, in Los Angeles, California (Image Source: GC Images | Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin)

The contestant in discussion is none other than John Foster, who successfully made it into American Idol's Top 5. However, Foster's 'American Idol' journey was anything but smooth. Judge Bryan was skeptical when he first auditioned and hesitated to send him to Hollywood, questioning whether he had strong enough vocals. However, Foster has since won him over, as per MassLive. Foster's performance of George Strait's 'I Cross My Heart' changed Bryan's mind as he openly admitted he was wrong.

Bryan said, "I was doing my TikTok scroll daily, and I saw a clip of me saying I didn't know if you could sing well enough back in your audition." The country singer further said, "And man, no one has ever proved me more wrong than you." Bryan had also praised Foster earlier when he performed an original song in hopes of making the Top 14, saying, "You've kind of been a wildcard for me the whole time," he said, "but what you just did there removed all doubts in my mind that you deserve to be here."

Notably, 'American Idol' brought back the popular 'Judges' Song Contest' round. In this segment, each judge anonymously selects one song for each of the Top 8 contestants, tailored to their vocal strengths and performance style. The contestants then choose from the three mystery picks and perform their selected song live. Foster chose to perform '“I Cross My Heart,' a choice that came from judge and former winner Carrie Underwood.

Notably, in an interesting turn of events, Foster successfully advanced to the Top 5 on 'American Idol' after surviving Sunday night's elimination, as per The Advocate. Foster is joined by fellow contestants Breanna Nix, Jamal Roberts , Thunderstorm Artis, and Slater Nalley. During a recent episode, where part one of the show's two-night 'Disney' special was telecasted, Foster performed 'Almost There' from 'The Princess and the Frog,' a film deeply connected to Louisiana and inspired by New Orleans legend Leah Chase. Lin-Manuel Miranda mentored contestants for the round and encouraged Foster by saying, "Let's embrace your inner rock star because you have your guitar to the side."

Before the performance, Foster said, "I have never before performed a Disney song in front of any kind of audience. When I sing this song, I'm going to be thinking a lot about my hometown, my home state. We're almost there. Yeah, let's go." Performing without his guitar, Foster was cheered on by family in the audience, including his mom, who held a sign that read, 'I Believe in You, Son.' Judge Bryan was again impressed and praised Foster, saying, "Charisma, charisma, charisma. That's why you’re still in this thing and that’s why you're 'almost there.'"