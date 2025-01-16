A 'Yellowstone' actor just can’t seem to escape controversies with his bold political views

From getting kicked off a plane to refusing to get vaccinated, this 'Yellowstone' actor has found himself in controversy more than once.

Paramount's 'Yellowstone' may have concluded with mixed reviews, but its legacy will undoubtedly live on. While the Western neo-drama series is highly celebrated for its top-notch storyline and action-packed performances, it has also sparked its fair share of controversy. One notable moment came when a fan-favorite character’s political views became a hot-button issue for many fans.

Forrie J Smith in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Image Source: Paramount Network)

The actor in question is Forrie J Smith, who played the role of the oldest rancher, Lloyd Pierce, in 'Yellowstone'. While his character was beloved by fans, Smith’s real-life reputation hasn’t been as well received. In recent years, he’s faced his share of controversies, making him one of the most talked-about actors from the show. In March 2024, Smith took to Instagram to vent his frustration after being removed from a flight in Houston. According to Click2Houston, the incident occurred when he refused to sit next to a passenger wearing a mask. In a video posted soon after, the 65-year-old actor expressed his disbelief and irritation, saying, "I just got kicked off a plane, and, uh, where the hell am I at?"

Smith further explained that the flight crew accused him of being intoxicated, an allegation he vehemently denied. "I'm not drunk, but they throw me off the plane because I'm drunk because you people won’t stand up and tell everybody what b*****t this is," he said. In the same video, Smith acknowledges that he had been drinking but made it clear that it was due to the extended delay he endured at the airport. "I've been sitting in an airport for three hours. Yeah, I'm drinking," he admitted. However, he maintained that his behavior was not inappropriate and placed the blame on the airline’s policies and decisions.

This isn’t the first time Smith’s controversial stance has made headlines. He also chose not to attend the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, citing his refusal to follow Covid-related rules. Smith explained his decision in a video posted on Instagram, as reported by Variety. The real-life rodeo explained that his refusal to get vaccinated is the primary factor behind his absence and said, "I want to apologize to y’all for not being at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. I mean no offence to anyone. I'm not vaccinated, and it's a requirement to be vaccinated."

Smith further reinforced his stance by declaring, "I’m not vaccinated, and I will not get vaccinated," pointing to his long-standing position on the issue. He went on to express his anti-vaccination beliefs, saying, "I haven’t been vaccinated since I was a little kid. I don’t vaccinate my dogs, I don’t vaccinate my horses. I’ve never had a flu shot. I never will." He explained his reasoning, stating, "I believe they compromise your immunities. It’s just my beliefs. I just don’t believe in that stuff. Whatever." Despite his firm stance, Smith assured his followers he meant no offense, though his comments continue to spark controversy.