‘Hysteria!’ Review: Bruce Campbell's chaotic satanic panic dramedy is a perfect Halloween watch

'Hysteria' on Peacock cranks up the chaos with heavy metal, satanic panic, and teen drama

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: When 'Hysteria' was first announced, we were uncertain of what to expect. Matthew Scott Kane stepped into the role of creator for the first time with this teen horror-thriller. The trailer, however, gave us a brief look, enough for us to binge-watch it on the very first day of its release.

Before we dive in, here's a quick synopsis (no spoilers)—The show is set in 1989 Michigan during the era of 'Satanic Panic.' The story follows Dylan, a high school outcast, along with his friends Jordy and Spud. They have a heavy metal band called Dethkrunch, which is as ignored as they are! When the town’s star football player goes missing and is later discovered in a disturbing ritualistic state, Dylan seizes the opportunity. They hop onto the Satanic panic and rebrand their band, only to land into massive chaos as they become targets of the town's witch hunt.

'Hysteria' is a de-route from typical teen horror

Nikki Hahn in 'Hysteria' (@peacock)

It quickly becomes clear that 'Hysteria' isn’t your typical teen horror drama. Matthew Scott Kane goes all out with his creative experiments, introducing a change from what we have seen so far. The show takes its time, initially exploring the chaos of their lives before gradually blending horror with metal drama. The series doesn't play it safe. Instead, it throws caution to the wind and jams every crazy idea into one wild ride. The experience of horrors and music is further elevated with 80s nostalgia and social commentary, all while circling the satanic panic.

However, there are moments when it feels too much. Blending multiple elements all at once could seem a little chaotic at times, which eventually impacts one main thing—the horror, which sometimes takes a backseat while the season feels dragged. There comes a point when it’s hard to discern the show's direction. Is it teen horror? Is it satire? Or is it just a nostalgic nod to the 80s?

But the show is high on fun! It’s a delight for metal fans, packed with references, and you won't want to miss ‘Poison' by Alice Cooper during a chilling ritualistic scene. TDespite some flaws in pacing and a chaotic narrative, the soundtrack kept us engaged until the very end.

Watch 'Hysteria' for its cast

Bruce Campbell in 'Hysteria' (@peacock)

The cast of Peacock's 'Hysteria' includes heavy hitters like Julie Bowen (Modern Family), and Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect). We even have horror icon Bruce Campbell, popular for the 'Evil Dead' series. He plays Chief Dandridge, the town sheriff who has to deal with all the rumors amid real threats, while the town descends into madness.

At the center are young stars Emjay Anthony as Dylan Campbell, Chiara Aurelia as Jordy, and Kezii Curtis as Spud, who are perfect in their roles. They are adorable, they are funny, and a total joyride to watch.

'Hysteria' might not be a game changer, but it is one wild ride into madness and chaos. Just don't expect it to be 'Stranger Things' and you are all set for a fun Halloween!

'Hysteria' is available to stream on Peacock