'Modern Family' fan-favorite set to star in Peacock's new horror thriller 'Hysteria!'

HAPPY HOLLOW, MICHIGAN: Imagine a religious zealot, a suburban mother, and a heavy metal rocker walking into a Satanic ritual. This isn't a joke, but the core premise of 'Hysteria!', Peacock's upcoming series, inspired by the 1980s 'Satanic Panic'.

Premiering on October 18, all eight episodes are set in Happy Hollow, Michigan, where the mysterious disappearance of star quarterback Ryan Hudson (Brandon Butler) sends the town into a frenzy, with residents fearing the worst—a Satan-worshipping cult at large. Here’s a look at the talented cast bringing this thrilling story to life.

Who stars in 'Hysteria!'?

Anna Camp

Anna Camp is an actress and singer, born on September 27, 1982, in Aiken, South Carolina. She rose to fame with her breakout role as Aubrey Posen in the 'Pitch Perfect' film series. Camp's early career began with stage performances, including Broadway productions of 'Equus' and 'The Importance of Being Earnest'. Her notable television appearances include 'True Blood', 'The Office', 'Covert Affairs', and 'Perfect Harmony'. Camp also starred in films like 'The Help' and 'Cafe Society'. With a versatile career spanning film, television, and theater, Anna Camp has established herself as a talented and sought-after actress.

Emjay Anthony

Born on June 1, 2003, in Clearwater, Florida, Emjay's passion for acting sparked at just 4 years old. You might recognize him from blockbuster hits like 'Chef' (2014) alongside Jon Favreau and 'Krampus' (2015), where he played the lead role of Max. Emjay's impressive resume also includes TV appearances in popular shows like 'Rake', 'Members Only', and 'The Conners'. This rising star has already worked with big names like Jennifer Garner and Bradley Whitford. With his versatility and charm, Emjay Anthony is one to watch in the entertainment industry!

Julie Bowen

Born on March 3, 1970, in Baltimore, Maryland, Julie's passion for acting led her to study at Brown University. You probably know her as Claire Dunphy from the hit ABC sitcom 'Modern Family' (2009-2020), where she won multiple Emmy Awards for her hilarious and lovable mom persona. But Julie's impressive resume doesn't stop there - she's also starred in popular shows like 'Ed' and 'Boston Legal', and films like 'Horrible Bosses' and 'Jumping the Broom'. Julie is not only a talented actress but also an advocate for social and animal rights.

Chiara Aurelia

Chiara Aurelia is a talented young actress making waves in Hollywood. Born on September 13, 2002, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Chiara began her acting career at just 4 years old. You might recognize her from notable roles in TV shows like 'The Brave', 'Pretty Little Liars', and 'Cruel Summer'. Chiara's film credits include 'The English Teacher' and 'Weepah Way for Now'.

With her impressive range and versatility, Chiara has already earned several award nominations. She's known for portraying complex, dynamic characters and continues to take on exciting new projects.

Nikki Hahn

Nikki Hahn, born November 13, 2002, in San Antonio, Texas, started her career young and quickly gained recognition for her work on 'American Horror Story' and 'Pretty Little Liars'. With a growing resume that includes voice work in animation, she’s carving out a niche for herself in the industry.

Bruce Campbell

Bruce Campbell is an actor, director, and writer, born on June 22, 1958, in Royal Oak, Michigan. He rose to fame with his iconic role as Ash Williams in Sam Raimi's cult classic 'The Evil Dead' series (1981-1992). Campbell's extensive filmography includes notable roles in 'Re-Animator', 'Bubba Ho-Tep', and 'Spider-Man'. He's also starred in popular TV shows like 'Burn Notice' and 'Ash vs. Evil Dead', for which he received critical acclaim. With his distinctive voice and charismatic presence, Bruce has become a beloved figure in the horror and comedy genres. Beyond acting, Campbell has written several books, including his memoir 'If Chins Could Kill: Confessions of a B Movie Actor'.

Nolan North

Nolan North is an American actor born on October 31, 1970, in New Haven, Connecticut. He's renowned for his prolific voice acting career, with over 200 credits in video games, anime, and animated series. North is best known for his iconic roles as Nathan Drake in the 'Uncharted' series and Desmond Miles in the 'Assassin's Creed' franchise. His notable voice-acting credits also include 'Young Justice', 'The Last of Us', and 'Batman: Arkham'. In addition to voice work, North has appeared in live-action TV shows like 'Pretty Little Liars' and 'Grey's Anatomy'. With his versatility and impressive range, Nolan North has become one of the most respected and sought-after voice actors in the industry.

'Hysteria!' trailer