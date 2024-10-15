What was the 'Satanic Panic'? New show 'Hysteria!' delves into the terrifying occult scare of the 1980s

'Hysteria!' follows a high school outcasts who use the town's sudden interest in the occult to start a reputation as a Satanic metal band

HAPPY HOLLOW, MICHIGAN: Peacock's new horror thriller, 'Hysteria!', starring Bruce Campbell and Julia Bowen, takes place in 1980s Happy Hollow, Michigan. The small town is shaken by the disappearance of its star quarterback, with Satanic symbols at the crime scene fueling widespread fear. Created by Matthew Scott Kane and David A Goodman, the series taps into the dark hysteria of the era, when the Satanic Panic gripped America. This moral frenzy led to baseless accusations of Satanic ritual abuse, ruining countless lives.

Set against this tense backdrop, 'Hysteria!' follows Dethkrunch, a teenage heavy metal band seeking to capitalize on the demonic frenzy. However, they're drawn into a deadly vortex involving a real killer and possibly supernatural forces. While 'Hysteria!' is fictional, its inspiration – the Satanic Panic – is disturbingly real, sweeping the nation from the 1980s to the mid-1990s. Fans of horror classics like 'The Exorcist' and 'Rosemary's Baby', as well as 'Stranger Things' and 'Riverdale', will appreciate Hysteria!'s nostalgic setting and themes, blending teen angst with supernatural terror.

What was the Satanic Panic, and why did it happen?

In the 1980s, America faced growing concerns about child abuse, especially child sexual abuse. As more parents worked, many children were placed in daycare, which made some people anxious about leaving kids in the care of strangers. A book titled, 'Michelle Remembers' added to this fear. Written by psychologist Lawrence Pazder and his patient, Michelle Smith, the book claimed Michelle had uncovered memories of horrific Satanic abuse during therapy. Though it was presented as a true story, it created a lot of fear around the idea of Satanists harming children.

The McMartin Preschool case also highlighted the hysteria of this time. In 1983, a parent accused an employee of child abuse, and investigators asked children leading questions that resulted in strange, untrue claims—like teachers flying, sacrificing animals, and using secret tunnels. No real evidence was found, but the panic led to false accusations and wrongful convictions. A study in the 1990s found no proof of organized Satanic groups abusing children and concluded that the stories had been pressured out of children.

Experts believe that horror films like 'The Exorcist' and 'The Omen' may have influenced these claims, with some patients recalling scenes similar to those movies. While the Satanic Panic of the 1980s eventually faded, it didn’t disappear entirely. It resurfaced in conspiracy theories like Pizzagate in 2016, which falsely claimed Satanic rituals were happening in a Washington DC pizza restaurant. History shows that these types of moral panics tend to repeat, often using familiar fears. Though we can't predict the next panic, it's likely that those targeted will again face wild accusations of serving evil. This cycle reminds us of the importance of thinking critically and staying calm in the face of fear.

When and where to stream 'Hysteria!'

'Hysteria!' will be available to stream on Peacock, starting on Friday, October 18. Don't have a Peacock subscription? Worry not!

