'Love Is Blind' star Garrett Josemans's romance with Taylor Krause hits a major snag

WASHINGTON, DC: 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star Garrett Josemans's mother, Dawn Josemans, isn’t a fan of the Netflix social experiment! In Episode 7, Garrett introduced his partner Taylor Krause to his family.

Then, Dawn voiced her concerns about the couple’s fast-paced romance. She shared her thoughts with Taylor, saying, "We will grow to love you, too. Just, it's so fast." She also asked the couple if they had serious conversations about their future together, becoming teary-eyed when Garrett reassured her that they had discussed important topics like parenting. Dawn told Taylor that she didn't want either of them to get hurt. "It's such a big life decision to do it so fast. I don't want him hurt, and I'd hate to see you be hurt either. I don't want to see either one of you go through it. I definitely don't want to see him go through it. I adore my son," she added. Garrett's sister, DeAnna, felt overwhelmed by the situation, as it was her only opportunity to get to know Taylor before the couple's wedding. However, Taylor did her best to ease Garrett's family's worries, but things didn’t go in her favor.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star Garrett Josemans's mother Dawn is not in favor of the social experiment

'Love Is Blind' star Garrett Josemans's mom Dawn may skip his wedding

During Episode 10 of 'Love Is Blind' Season 7, Garrett Josemans revealed that his mother, Dawn, might not attend his wedding to Taylor Krause due to her disapproval of the Netflix global social experiment

When Taylor questioned Garrett about his mother Dawn's presence at their wedding, he said, "She's still struggling with it, but we can do something that would ... make her feel more a part of it and comfortable about it. I'm sure she'll love to have you as a daughter and will fully embrace that when that day comes."

'Love Is Blind' star Garrett Josemans's mother Dawn may skip his wedding

Are Garrett Josemans and Taylor Krause still together?

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 stars Garrett Josemans and Taylor Krause have managed to overcome the challenges in their relationship. Like any other couple, they have seen a fair share of ups and downs in their romance. However, they never gave up on each other during tough times and are still together.

Garrett and Taylor are still deeply and madly in love with each other. From time to time, Garrett shares updates about his personal and professional life on his Instagram page, which is filled with adorable snapshots of him and his beloved Taylor.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 stars Garrett Josemans and Taylor Krause have managed to overcome the challenges in their relationship

