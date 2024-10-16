'Love Is Blind' star Garrett Josemans's romance with Taylor Krause under threat from sinister ex text

'Love Is Blind' stars Garrett Josemans' ex's text sparks trust issues

WASHINGTON, DC: 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star Garrett Josemans finds himself at a crossroads that threatens to unravel his budding romance with Taylor Krause. Everything seemed perfect until a mysterious text from his unnamed ex-girlfriend emerged, creating ripples of doubt in their relationship. Garrett initially told Taylor that his ex had reached out, but he downplayed the significance by simply liking the message.

This omission of details proved to be a critical misstep. Just a week before their wedding, he finally confessed that he had responded to his ex, which left Taylor reeling and heartbroken. The shocking revelation shattered the trust they had built, as Taylor grappled with the sting of betrayal. Given her history of being cheated on, this situation struck a deep chord.

She couldn't help but question Garrett's honesty and commitment, fearing she might be walking down the aisle with someone who still had unresolved ties to the past. The couple's future hangs in the balance, and Taylor must decide if she can overcome her doubts and rebuild the trust that Garrett's actions have jeopardized. The emotional stakes are high, and as their wedding day approaches, the pressure mounts.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 couple Garrett Josemans and Taylor Krause's romance lands in jeopardy (@netflix)

Are 'Love Is Blind' stars Garrett Josemans and Taylor Krause still together?

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 couple Garrett Josemans and Taylor Krause have seemingly successfully navigated the rocky terrain and saved their romance from being derailment. After a tumultuous drama, the couple has emerged stronger than ever, showcasing their commitment to one another.

Garrett took a significant step by meeting Taylor's family, where he earned their blessing. The couple is still together and their journey is further highlighted by Garrett's frequent social media posts, where he shares cozy and candid moments with Taylor.

Garrett Josemans and Taylor Krause are still together (@netflix)

Garrett Josemans sparks concerns about getting Taylor Krause's father's approval

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star Taylor Krause’s father chose to remain camera shy, adding an air of mystery to his character as he stayed off-screen. Despite this, Taylor was determined for her father to meet Garrett in person, believing that this meeting was essential for solidifying their future together.

Taylor invited Garrett to San Diego, hoping her dad would give his blessing. For Garrett, the stakes were high; he was eager to marry Taylor and knew that her father’s approval would mean the world to both of them. However, he was concerned with the possibility of not receiving her father's blessing. He felt the pressure to impress and connect with a man whose approval could influence their relationship's trajectory.

Garrett Josemans sparks concerns about getting Taylor Krause's father's approval (@netflix)

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 finale will premiere on Wednesday, October 23 on Netflix