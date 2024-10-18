How 'racist clout chaser' Rayne Fernandez sabotaged her romance with Chidi Ikpeamaeze on '90 Day Fiance'

'90 Day Fiance' stars Rayne Fernandez and Chidi Ikpeamaeze had been together for five years

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: '90 Day Fiance' star Rayne Fernandez and Chidi Ikpeamaeze have parted ways after five years of ups and downs. The couple have been in a relationship for a long time but decided to meet recently for the TLC show. However, their meeting quickly turned into a disaster, culminating in their breakup.

Following their split, the former couple unleashed a fiery social media showdown filled with jaw-dropping revelations. Chidi pulled back the curtain on their relationship timeline, revealing that they had been broken up for three years before filming Season 7 of 'Before the 90 Days'. He even disclosed that Rayne had dated another blind man in Nigeria before him.

Rayne had seemingly been chasing clout, portraying their relationship as picture-perfect while keeping their split under wraps. In response to Chidi's bombshells, Rayne couldn't hold back her fury and retaliated with a barrage of racial slurs, escalating the drama even further. She wrote in a thread, "Chidi, I am utterly shocked that his heart ended up darker than his skin" before adding, "just a black charcoal mass of negativity."

'90 Day Fiance' stars Chidi Ikpeamaeze and Rayne Fernandez are not together (Instagram/@chidikpeamaeze)

Rayne Fernandez moved out from Chidi Ikpeamaeze's home after a heated feud

'90 Day Fiance' stars Rayne Fernandez and Chidi Ikpeamaeze hit a rocky patch when Chidi's family moved in with them. Tensions escalated after a fiery confrontation between Rayne and Chidi's sister, leading Rayne to pack her bags and leave. Chidi, however, wasn't inclined to persuade her to stay, feeling that Rayne had disrespected his family.

To resolve the conflict, Chidi's sister and brother-in-law stepped in to mediate, asking Rayne what she needed. Her response was clear: she wanted Chidi to stand up for her, even against his own family, a request that Chidi found unacceptable. This clash of expectations added yet another layer of complexity to their already tumultuous relationship.

'90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days' Season 7 couple Rayne Fernandez and Chidi Ikpeamaeze got into a heated argument (@tlc)

Will Rayne Fernandez and Chidi Ikpeamaeze attend '90 Day Fiance' Season 7 'Tell-All'?

Rayne Fernandez and Chidi Ikpeamaeze won't be making an appearance at the highly anticipated 'Tell-All' for '90 Day Fiancé' Season 7. Rayne had some exciting surprises lined up, including a special performance of a Mariah Carey song that fans were eager to witness.

However, the couple was not invited due to their ongoing online feud and some inflammatory comments. In light of recent tensions, TLC seems to be taking a step back, aiming to maintain a more drama-free atmosphere for the Tell-All. This decision has left many fans disappointed, as they were eager to see how the couple would address their tumultuous relationship and the recent revelations surrounding it.