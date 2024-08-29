Did Angela Deem cheat on Michael Ilesanmi? '90 Day Fiance' star accused of using her ex-husband for TLC fame

'90 Day Fiance' Angela Deem lands in trouble with serious accusations against her

HAZLEHURST, GEORGIA: '90 Day Fiance' star Angela Deem has recently been accused of cheating on her estranged husband Michael Ilesanmi. During a 'Kiki and Kibbitz' podcast hosted by Mary and TLC star Kelly Brown, Renee Simpson exposed Angela. Renee accused Angela of cheating on her ex-husband and claimed that Angela was involved with Michael solely for TLC fame.

Renee claimed that Angela were seeing around five different men while being married to Michael. She further claimed, "Angela is starstruck. She wants to be in the eyes of the public. She wants to be a star." She added, "When people said that she loved Michael, I don't think she loved Michael because Michael was a commodity for her." She went on to claim that Michael was a 'paycheck' for Angela.

Angela was further accused of having beaus in her life even when she went to Nigeria and caught Michael cheating on her. The accusation came after the explosive 'Tell-All' and Angela's claims of Michale running away from her to be with another woman.

'90 Day Fiance' star Angela Deem hires private investigator to expose Michael Ilesanmi's fraud

'90 Day Fiance' star Angela Deem hired a private investigator, Todd, to expose Michael Ilesanmi's scam. Angela believed that Michael married her to receive a green card as he instantly ditched her after gaining access into the United States. However, the investigation backfired after Todd failed to find any proof of Michael scamming Angela.

Todd recently appeared during the 'Happily Ever After Tell-All' and claimed that he didn’t find anything suspicious about Michael during his investigation. Todd notably mentioned that he instead found hundreds of pages of evidence that could support Michael's claims of innocence.

'90 Day Fiance' star Michael Ilesanmi files a questionable spousal support

'90 Day Fiance' star Michael Ilesanmi has recently requested spousal support which would entitle him to a portion of Angela Deem's assets. However, the spousal support has led to some skepticism about Michael's motives if he was using Angela.

Meanwhile, Michael defended himself and claimed that he experienced "cruel treatment" and "physical and mental abuse" during their marriage. He also alleged that the abuse took place in private and while they were filming the TLC show and insisted the court for a fair division of their assets and for "both temporary and permanent spousal support."

Angela Deem receives support from her '90 Day Fiance' co-star amid Michael Ilesanmi's scam

'90 Day Fiance' star Angela Deem has recently received support from the franchise co-star Loren Brovarnick despite her violent behavior. Loren recently shared a lengthy video on her social media and claimed, "I love Angela... I do not condone the way that she handles herself sometimes. I don't condone the way she speaks sometimes."

Loren further claimed, "I wholeheartedly feel that Michael scammed her. It was the biggest scam in the show. It’s horrible." She questioned Michael Ilesanmi begging for donations to hire an attorney to fight against Angela and noted, "Now Michael is posting pictures of himself with a Mercedes? So this GoFundMe, I don't know. I don't buy it. I don't believe it."