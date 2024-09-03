Did Angela Deem threaten Michael Ilesanmi? '90 Day Fiance' alum shares 'cringe' video amid 'Tell All' outburst

'90 Day Fiancé' stars Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi's drama escalates into a social media war

HAZLEHURST, GEORGIA: '90 Day Fiance' star Angela Deem has recently shared a 'cringeworthy' video that seemingly threatens her estranged husband, Michael Ilesanmi. The video came after Angela's explosive outburst at her ex-husband and his supporters.

Angela continued her explosive behavior by sharing a TikTok video with a warning to Michael. In the video, Angela said, "Hey, I've ever heard this saying, you met your match. Well, I'm not saying that. What I'm saying to you is you never met your match." She added, "You met someone that's overqualified for your bulls**t." However, during a dramatic meltdown on '90 Day Fiancé: Tell All,' Angela accused Michael of cheating and warned him not to interact with other cast members. The reality star even physically assaulted Michael in front of the television audience.

'90 Day Fiance' star Angela Deem accused of cheating on Michael Ilesanmi

'90 Day Fiance' star Angela Deem has recently been accused of having an affair while married to Michael Ilesanmi. Reports claim she was involved with around five different men during her marriage. Additionally, Angela has been labeled as 'starstruck' and accused of using Michael for fame.

It has also been revealed that Michael was seen as a commodity and a 'paycheck' for Angela. The TLC show star has been accused of having an affair, even claiming that she discovered Michael with another woman during a visit to Nigeria. Angela has yet to address these claims.

Why did Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi split?

'90 Day Fiance' star Michael Ilesanmi left Angela Deem after her explosive behavior and mistreatment. He left her house shortly after Angela went out for some errands He shared during Tell All, "I went to the closet, picked up my backpack and my essential documents and my jacket, and I left the house."

Angela and Michael got married in January 2020 after meeting online. Despite Angela’s trust issues and catching Michael cheating on her, she brought him to the United States in late 2023. Afterward, Angela began claiming that Michael used her for a Green Card.

'90 Day Fiance' star Michael Ilesanmi's acting past sparks questions about his motives

'90 Day Fiance' star Michael Ilesanmi's past has recently come to light, raising questions about his motives. It has been reported that Michael was working as an actor in Nigeria before moving to the U.S. with Angela Deem.

Michael notably called himself an 'actor' in his IMDb profile and revealed that he was a part of a movie called 'Brothers In Arms' in 2023. His character was also named 'Michael,' though it’s unclear if he portrayed himself. This acting credit has led to speculation about whether Michael was using Angela to enter the US and pursue a Hollywood career.