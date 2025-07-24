Nervous 13-year-old trembled on stage — then stunned ‘AGT’ with a voice from another world

'AGT' teen contestant blows away judges with her Opera performance. It's something Simon Cowell 'never' heard on the show!

‘AGT’ judges couldn’t believe what happened after 13-year-old Laura Bretan delivered a soaring opera performance! The teen contestant looked nervous and frail before her performance, but the moment she belted out notes, everybody was stunned. Throughout her performance, the judges looked amazed by her talent. “Is she 13?” Simon Cowell conferred with his fellow judges in disbelief. Bretan revealed that her love for music was inherent. “My mom always liked to sing, and she saw that I liked it too, and she helped me practice and pick out songs, and here I am,” she told the judges.

Before receiving the Golden Buzzer from Mel B, Bretan was greeted with a standing ovation from both the judges and the audience. “What just happened?” Cowell murmured. “You are born with such a gift. It is unbelievable,” Heidi Klum said. “I could not stop smiling. You put me in the best mood. Wow, loved it,” she added. “That didn’t just happen,” Cowell said. “Honest to god! You came out like a jelly, and I didn’t think you were gonna be able to talk,” he added. The judge expected Bretan to struggle, given how nervous she was. That’s why her performance was such an unexpected delight. “I have never heard anything like that in all the years I have been doing this show,” he admitted.

Cowell explained that the performance was ten times more special because of her sweet, humble, and honest approach. So much so that she wasn’t even aware how “amazing” and talented she is. “Thank you so much for coming on the show,” he added. Then it was Mel B’s turn to weigh in, and she too had nothing but praise for Bretan. The Spice Girls alum admitted that she had goosebumps watching her perform. “I think this show is gonna completely change your life. I’m gonna change your life right now,” she said before pressing the Golden Buzzer.

Bretan stood on stage in shock as golden confetti rained down. Her mother and Mel B joined the celebration. “You are absolutely incredible,” the judge confessed. “You are so special,” she added. Bretan reached the finals and was placed 6th in the competition. That year, on ‘AGT’ season 11, Grace VanderWaal emerged as the ultimate winner. Speaking to Robert Herrera of Front Row Live Entertainment, Bretan revealed that she discovered her singing abilities. “When I was 7 years old, I wanted to sound like 'Sleeping Beauty' because I was I was watching the movie and I was really intrigued,” she said.

She started by singing pop music and completely sidelined the classical genre. But when she had to prepare a tough song to perform on Christmas Day, she tried to sing it a little differently. That’s how she ended up singing Opera instead of regular music. ‘AGT’ is currently in its 20th season with judges Mel B, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews. So far, the season has showcased many unique talents, and the fans are hooked to see who will win the title this time!