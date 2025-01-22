How much does it cost to charter a ‘Below Deck’ yacht? Spoiler: It’s insanely expensive but worth it

Dreaming of chartering a yacht on ‘Below Deck’? Here's everything you need to know about the drama, luxury, and jaw-dropping costs

If you’ve ever watched 'Below Deck' or its spin-off 'Below Deck Mediterranean', you've probably dreamt of lounging on the deck of a luxury yacht, basking in the sun, savoring gourmet meals, and jet skiing in crystal-clear waters. But how much does it really cost to turn that dream into reality? Spoiler alert: it’s far from cheap, but it might just be worth it. The yachts featured on the show are massive, measuring around 150 to 180 feet long, and come loaded with luxurious amenities. These floating mansions range from $15 million to $20 million, according to Distractify, and a rental doesn’t come cheap. The weekly price for one of these yachts can start at $140,000 and go up to $300,000, depending on the size of the boat and the amenities on board.

For example, ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ once featured the yacht My Seanna, which according to Yatch Charter Fleet, charters for over $300,000 per week. Even smaller yachts, such as Ohana from Season 2 of ‘Below Deck’, cost at least $140,000 per week. But wait, that’s not all—there’s also the tip. Guests are supposed to leave a gratuity of 15-20% of the full rental price of the yacht, which tacks an extra $15,000 to $30,000 onto your bill.

Sure, the price sounds insane, but the show gives guests some serious discounts in exchange for letting cameras capture their vacation. According to Below Deck creator Mark Cronin, guests receive a 50% discount on their charters and have their airfare comped. That’s a pretty sweet deal, but it’s a bit of a Faustian bargain: the entire crew—and millions of viewers—get a front-row seat to every awkward moment, heated argument, or embarrassing mishap. On the bright side, guests are treated like royalty during their stay. The crew handled everything from unpacking suitcases, concocting gourmet meals, setting up the water toys, and even planning some cool excursions. Whether it’s a lavish beach picnic, an intimate romantic dinner, or a thrilling day of jet skiing, the crew goes all out to make it special.

Moreover, Bravo star Kate Chastain revealed that chartering a yacht like ‘Valor’ for a week costs around $150,000. However, this price doesn’t include additional costs such as airfare, fuel, food, wine, docking fees, or the crew’s tip. When you add everything up, a weeklong luxury yacht vacation can cost about $250,000. “Generally a boat that size, 150 foot -- this one's 160, Valor -- but around that price range, for seven days, is around $150,000,” Chastain told ET Online. “But that does not include airfare, fuel, food, wine, docking, tip. So, I would say for a boat like Valor, for a week vacation, it would be around a quarter of a million dollars.”

If you’re a fan, you know the drama is half the fun: Guests’ antics, good or bad, are aired for all to see, and sometimes their tips can become a hot point of contention. It’s also worth mentioning that the show doesn't skip over any charters, not even the “boring” ones. So, if you thought you might be able to snag a discounted trip by being tame and camera-shy, think again.

It’s more than just the ultimate luxury escape; 'Below Deck' is all about chartering a yacht with cameras following every experience, complete with behind-the-scenes glimpses into the highs and lows of yacht life. Of course, it certainly does not come cheap, but the perks and memories may well be worth every penny. And for those of us who can’t afford a $140,000 vacation, we can still enjoy watching the luxury and drama through the guests on ‘Below Deck.’