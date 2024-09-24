‘Below Deck Med’ Season 9 finale: Who are The Dutchess of Greece? Drag queens join deck crew for costume party

'Below Deck Med' Season 9 crew called two special drag queens to host a party for their queer guests

ATHENS, GREECE: In the finale of 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 9, the fans of the show will be introduced to two drag queens. During the episode, the deck crew will be seen organizing a costume party for the primary charter guest, Stacey Jennings, and his queer friends. In the last episode, the crew will be surprising the charter guests by inviting two drag queens to Mustique who call themselves 'The Dutchess of Greece’. One of the drag queens is Doukissa, a Miss Hellas Drag Pageant producer, which provides an opportunity for Greek drag performers to showcase their talent and art.

Another drag queen who will be appearing on the Bravo show is Athena Dion, a Greek Goddess who hails from Miami. This drag queen has done Athena has changed the local drag scene in the city. Back in the day, Athena pursued a Hospitality and Tourism program at Florida International University. She has used her educational qualifications to make a name for himself in South Florida. When Athena is not busy performing, she graces the stage of Jackie O’ Resort in Mykonos, Greece.

Two drag queens who call themselves 'The Dutchess of Greece' make an appearance on 'Below Deck Med' Season 9 finale (@bravo)

'Below Deck Med' Season 9 finale: Did The Dutchess of Greece's drag queen Athena Dion appear on 'AGT'?

Yes, Athena Dion was one of the members of The Spice Gurlz, a Spice Girls impersonator group that participated in Season 11 of 'America's Got Talent’. Drawing inspiration from iconic bands like Spice Girls, NSYNC, and Backstreet Boys, Jay, Stavros, Justin, JC, and Mark decided to form The Spice Gurlz.

The group members are well-noted among the fans by their stage names Athena Dion, Sasha Lords, Nicole Halliwell, Calypso Monroe, and Nicole Saphire. During their audition on 'AGT', they danced and lip-synced to Spice Girls's hit song 'Spice Up Your Life’.

Following their dance performance, Simon Cowell and Mel B voted 'yes' for the group, meanwhile, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel said 'no' which ultimately led to the group's elimination from the NBC show.

The Dutchess of Greece's drag queen Athena Dion appeared on 'AGT' Season 11 (@bravo)

'Below Deck Med' Season 9 finale: The Dutchess of Greece's drag queen Doukissa shares her drag experiences on YouTube

Drag queen Doukissa, who is ready to showcase her dancing skills in the upcoming finale of Bravo's 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 9, has been open about her drag journey. She often shares her drag experiences on her YouTube channel.

For those who may not know, Doukissa started her YouTube channel in 2016. Since then, she has consistently posted videos. Currently, she has over 130 videos on her channel, which have accumulated over 90,000 views.

Drag queen Doukissa shares her drag experiences on YouTube (@bravo)

'Below Deck Med' Season 9 finale airs on September 23, 2024, at 8 pm ET only on Bravo