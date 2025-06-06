‘DWTS’ pro says there's a brutal reason why he's so tough on his dance partners — and it makes sense

Maksim Chmerkovskiy admits his no-nonsense coaching style came down to one thing: staying in the game (and on the payroll)

There’s a reason why ‘DWTS’ pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy made it to the final rounds 5 times and won the season 18 title with Meryl Davis. The dancer-choreographer, who has a reputation for being strict with his partners, finally revealed the real reason behind his persistence. “Sometimes that competitiveness kicks in because on top of it, if I don't keep making it week after week, I don't get paid,” Chmerkovskiy told US Weekly. “And so now my time here becomes, like, 'Now I'm wasting time,” he added. To him, it makes sense to be on the show at least until the semi-finals because then he’ll return for the finals and have the paycheck.

Chmerkovskiy also reflected on the final moments with Davis, his partner and Olympic figure skating champion, before their ‘DWTS’ win. “The thing you know is how busy you are, how completely engulfed in the show you are. Especially at that time, I was under so much pressure to, like, 'Oh, you have to win,’” he recalled. The pro dancer went on to clarify that although he’s tough on his partners, he wants them to make the most out of their time on the show. He ultimately lets the contestants do whatever they want, whether it is to push themselves, have a great time, be athletically inclined, or focus on showmanship.

“It's whatever you want, but I just want you to have a fantastic time,” Chmerkovskiy added. The one-time ‘DWTS’ champion decided to exit the show after its 25th season to focus on his family with his wife, Peta Murgatroyd. However, the pro dancer has not taken retirement from the show and might still return in future seasons. “I think today I would come back,” he told the outlet. “It doesn't matter whether it's to judge or to dance, I think it's just fun to even be in this situation,” he teased. Chmerkovskiy admitted that he never imagined being part of ABC’s beloved dance competition even after so many years.

Reflecting on his journey on the show, Chmerkovskiy revealed that he felt extra competitive opposite Derek Hough, who has the title six times and has since become a judge. “Then you look over and there’s Derek with one of his best, most memorable partners of all time, and she’s been performing fantastic,” he said, referring to Hough’s dance partner Amy Purdy. He didn’t forget to praise his dance partner, with whom he lifted the champion’s trophy. He went on to describe Davis as an “incredible partner.”

‘DWTS’ recently concluded its 33rd season, crowning Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson as the champions. Fans are eagerly waiting for its follow-up season, which is expected to premiere sometime in the fall of 2025. Robert Irwin was the first confirmed contestant of the highly anticipated season. The wildlife conservationist and son of the late Steve Irwin will be following in the footsteps of his sister, Bindi, who participated and won season 21. Social media influencer, Alix Earle, is another contestant confirmed to join season 34. Although more contestants are left to be announced, speculations suggest that The Traitors star Dylan Efron could be one of them.