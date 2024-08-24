Who is Katie Ginella's ex husband? Former spouse blasts ‘RHOC’ newbie after losing custody of children

'RHOC' newbie Katie Ginella's ex-husband demanded she be jailed and accused her of falsifying his identity on loan paperwork

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA: Katie Ginella, the recent addition to 'The Real Housewives of Orange County', quickly made her mark on the show. She claimed that Heather Dubrow fabricated a story about calling the paparazzi.

Katie was understandably upset when her friend Gina Kirschenheiter backed Heather. Despite this, Katie has navigated a challenging divorce and faced serious accusations from her ex-husband, Andrew Sundseth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Sundseth (@asundseth)

Andrew's LinkedIn page indicates that he manages projects for a construction firm. It appears he has remarried and now has a young child. His Instagram profile is filled with photos of his family, including his children, Gavin and Maxon. Without going into much depth, 'RHOC' said in passing that the boys reside with their father. While it seems that everyone is leading happy lives, there may be underlying factors or exceptions that could cast doubt on the situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Sundseth (@asundseth)

When did 'RHOC' newbie Katie Ginella file for divorce from Andrew Sundseth?

In 2016, Katie and her former spouse, Andrew, finalized their divorce settlement. Andrew received primary custody of their three children—Max, Gavin, and Kaili—while Katie was granted visitation rights. Katie's monthly income was $3,750, from which she paid $1,220 in child support. Andrew’s monthly income was $6,995.

After looking through court records, In Touch discovered several startling accusations from the couple's 2018 legal struggle. Katie sought primary custody of their three children, alleging that Andrew had

Legal filings from a 2018 complaint by Katie allege that Andrew not only breached their custody arrangement by making derogatory remarks about her but also put their children at risk. The lawsuit further claims that he fed their son peanut-containing items to test whether he was truly allergic to them.

'RHOC' Season 18 newbie Katie Ginella filed for divorce from Andrew Sundseth in 2018 (Instagram/@katie.ginella)

Andrew Sundseth sued 'RHOC' newbie Katie Ginella over failed child support

In response, Andrew countersued, claiming that Katie had not been making her full child support payments. "Ms Ginella has not paid the amounts due when they became due each month. Instead, she has made five payments totaling $1,100," according to Andrew.

As per the court orders and the legal documentation, "Ms Ginella has had the ability to generate income and to pay the child support that she agreed to pay and as ordered by this court, but which she has willfully failed and refused to pay.” Andrew claimed that Katie owed around $17,000 in child support. Andrew also alleged that Katie didn’t pay his attorney fees of $5,000.

'RHOC' Season 18 newbie Katie Ginella was sued by her ex Andrew Sundseth over failed child support (Instagram/@katie.ginella)

Andrew Sundseth accused 'RHOC' newbie Katie Ginella of forging his signature

Additionally, according to Andrew, Katie falsified his signature on loan applications. "[Katie] has had a number of civil actions filed against him for the collection of alleged student loans which in fact were applied for by and for which proceeds were issued [Katie]." The court documents stated that "[Katie] in all instances forged [Andrew’s] signature to the loan applications without his prior knowledge or permission."