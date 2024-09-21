How many children does Snoop Dogg have? 'The Voice' Season 26 coach fathered son outside of marriage

'The Voice' Season 26 coach and rapper Snoop Dogg is a father of four

LONGBEACH, CALIFORNIA: One of the most successful rappers, performers, and businessmen in the world, Snoop Dogg enjoys spending time with his large family after a busy day. There's no denying Snoop Dogg's impressive talent; he serves as a pundit for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris and the Season 26 Coach of 'The Voice'.

However, when the cameras stop rolling and the studio sessions wrap up, Snoop Dogg prioritizes his four children and his longtime wife, Shante Broadus. But within the Broadus family, who is who? To learn everything there is to know about Snoop Dogg's children, continue reading.

Corde Broadus

Corde Broadus, Snoop's first child with wife Shante, was born in August 1994. Following in his father's footsteps, Corde is seeking a music career and performs as a rapper under the name Kalvin Love.

When he and his former girlfriend Jessica Kyzer welcomed a baby named Zion in 2012, he became the first person to make Snoop a grandfather as well. Corde has two more children—a son named Leo and a daughter named Elleven Love—with his long-term partner, Soraya Love. In 2019, the couple welcomed a son named Kai Love, who sadly passed away just ten days after his birth.

Cordell Broadus

Cordell Broadus, Snoop and Shante's second son, was born on February 21, 1997. Cordell committed to UCLA in February 2015 and continued playing football after graduating from high school. However, his time as a Bruin was short-lived; he left the team in August 2015 to pursue other artistic aspirations. Cordell pursued a career in the entertainment industry after graduating from UCLA.

In the 2012 comedy 'Mac and Devin Go to High School', starring Wiz Khalifa and his father, Cordell had a brief role. These days, Cordell mostly concentrates on directing through his production firm, Film School Productions. His documentary project, 'Son of Kings', will trace the ancestry of his family and "the journey of a Black man in America." Additionally, Cordell has dabbled in the music business, with his father featured on his debut track, 'Bron and Bronny.' He also runs his record label, Real Queen Sound.

In addition to his work in music and film, Cordell is also an entrepreneur who has established himself in the NFT industry and collaborated with businesses such as Clay Mates and The Bored Ape Yacht Club. He even opened his taco restaurant, Bored Taco. In his personal life, Cordell is in a long-term relationship with Phia Barragan, and together they have two children. Their eldest daughter, Cordoba, was born on March 24, 2019, followed by their second daughter, Chateau, on March 10, 2021.

Julian Corrie Broadus

Laurie Helmond and Snoop Dogg have a child named Julian Broadus together. Julian was born on June 18, 1998. Julian attended Snoop's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2018 to honor his father. Earlier that year, he posted a flashback photo of himself and Snoop from his childhood. Julian, at 26 years old, has followed a career in technology. He is the executive director of promotions for Voxel X Network, a corporation that specializes in NFT and gaming.

Cori Broadus

Cori Broadus, Snoop's only child, was born on June 22, 1999. Similar to her siblings, Cori has entered the music business and performed as Choc, singing and acting. In addition to her music career, Cori is a businesswoman who co-owns Choc Factory with her partner Wayne Duece, where they sell cosmetics like shimmering body oils and lip gloss. Cori was diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune disease, when she was six years old.

Inspired by Cori's experience with lupus, Snoop and Shante launched The Broadus line in September 2022. The line features headwraps and scarves. Cori talked candidly about controlling her lupus symptoms a year later. Cori disclosed her stroke in an Instagram Stories post from January 2024. Snoop reported later that month that Cori was "doing a little bit better" following her approximate one-week stay in the hospital.

