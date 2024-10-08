'DWTS' duo's scores highlight why fans think show is biased

'DWTS' stars Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold scored 30 out of 40

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33 star Stephen Nedoroscik performed Quickstep to Stevie Wonder's 'Superstition' with his pro partner Rylee Arnold. Stephen has a remarkable ability to infuse fun into every dance he performs, turning each routine into an exhilarating experience.

The gymnast's posture stood out beautifully, exuding confidence and grace, while his footwork was impressively precise, showcasing his dedication to the routine. It’s almost as if his legs were designed specifically for dancing, moving effortlessly to the rhythm and capturing the audience’s attention. Despite delivering an impressive performance, Stephen ended up with a disappointing score of 30, tying with the mediocre routines of Eric Roberts and Phaedra Parks. It was clear he was underscored and his flawless moves certainly deserved 8s from all four judges.

'DWTS' Season 33 stars Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold were underscored (@abc)

'DWTS' Season 33 star Stephen Nedoroscik bans 'superstition'

'DWTS' Season 33 star Stephen Nedoroscik expressed his reservations about performing in "Superstition," reflecting on his past experiences. The gymnast recalled how the weight of superstitions had affected him, particularly after he fell short of making the Olympic team in 2021.

He decided to ban all the superstitions from his life. However, his beliefs changed after he won the World Championship, he realized that the beliefs he once feared were, in fact, quite silly. This newfound perspective not only lightened his spirit but also allowed him to embrace the joy of performance without the shadow of superstition looming over him on the ABC show.

'DWTS' Season 33 star Stephen Nedoroscik embraces newfound confidence (@abc)

Stephen Nedoroscik's partner Rylee Arnold's injury jeopardizes their performance

'DWTS' Season 33 stars Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold have been dazzling audiences week after week. Their remarkable energy and captivating chemistry have fans abuzz, with many viewing them as strong contenders for the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Unfortunately, the duo encountered a hurdle when Rylee sprained her ankle. She took to social media to share the news, explaining that she would need time to heal. This injury delayed their rehearsals, putting their performance in jeopardy. Thankfully, Rylee's determination didn't waver, allowing her to deliver a stunning performance despite the setback still.

‘DWTS’ Season 33 pro-Rylee Arnold strained her ankle (Instagram/@ryleearnold1)

