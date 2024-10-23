How does 'Prophecy' fit into the 'Dune' timeline? Upcoming HBO series has strong connection to the hit movies

'Dune: Prophecy' is set 10,000 years before the birth of Paul Atreides in Frank Herbert's classic science fiction novel 'Dune'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Since the announcement of 'Dune: Prophecy,' the upcoming HBO series, speculation has been rampant about its timelines and its connection to the 'Dune' movies. Created by Diane Ademu-John and Alison Schapker, the six-episode series will premiere on Sunday, November 17, and the trailer of 'Dune: Prophecy' promises a compelling look into the origins of the Bene Gesserit.

Set in the world of Frank Herbert's classic science fiction novel, 'Dune: Prophecy' aims to expand the 'Dune' universe, which raises a question about its relationship with the movies and whether any of the actors will make an appearance in the show.

When is 'Dune: Prophecy' set?

Emily Watson and Olivia Williams in a still from 'Dune: Prophecy' (@hbo)

Set before the events of the 'Dune' films, the series delves into the origins of the Bene Gesserit order. The plot follows sisters Valya (Emily Watson) and Tula Harkonnen (Olivia Williams), as they establish a matriarchal religious society to protect their planet from impending threats.

Furthermore, the show will reveal Bene Gesserit's long-term aspirations to manage and dominate the cosmos. Their ultimate goal is to unite the Houses and create a superhuman messiah to protect humanity.

Is 'Dune: Prophecy' connected to the 'Dune' franchise?

A still from the teaser of 'Dune: Prophecy' (YouTube/@hbomax)

To understand the connection between the 'Dune: Prohcey' and the movies, we must revisit the narrative of the movies and explore the true nature of the Bene Gesserit. The Bene Gesserit is an organization of mysterious women with superhuman skills that hold hidden power over the Dune world, including its royal families.

One of their primary ambitions, as revealed in 'Dune: Part One' and 'Dune: Part Two', is to bring forth a superhuman messiah who will unify the Houses and redeem humanity. If you've watched movies, you'll remember that Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) is expected to be the savior. The series will explore how the Bene Gesserit began to influence events, ultimately paving the way for Paul Atreides' rise in 'Dune: Part One'. Additionally, Paul’s mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), is a Bene Gesserit and is also shown instructing Paul in their methods, assisting him in developing his talents and power.

Will Timothée Chalamet be going to appear in 'Dune: Prophecy'?

Timothée Chalamet in a still from 'Dune' (YouTube/@warnerbros.pictures)

Since 'Dune: Prophecy' is set 10,000 years before Paul Atreides' birth, Timothée Chalamet's character is unlikely to appear in the series. While we can anticipate his characters to appear in flashforwards or visions, this is only speculative, as Paul’s presence would not align with the series' timeline.

Moreover, the announcement of the cast list of the show confirms that Chalamet will not feature in 'Dune: Prophecy.' Given that the show is set thousands of years before the events of the original 'Dune,' it is reasonable to assume that no characters from the films will appear in 'Dune: Prophecy.'

