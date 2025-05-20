‘American Idol’ ends with a bang, but reality show’s creator’s private life explodes off-screen

"Things haven’t been great," said an insider while talking about behind-the-scene drama of 'American Idol'

Ever since its debut in 2002, 'American Idol' has been a fan favorite and has launched talents like Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, and Benson Boone, to name a few. Despite its glowing success, the show isn't without its challenges. After its 2018 ABC revival, the show underwent major changes, but there has been another drama unfolding far away from the fans' attention. While this shocking behind-the-scenes drama has nothing to do with 'American Idol,' it has a major impact on a key individual connected to the show.

Simon Fuller of Serengeti speaks during the Discovery segment of the Summer 2019 Television Critics Association Press Tour 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hote in Beverly Hills, California (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman)

The drama is related to the creator of 'American Idol,' Simon Fuller, who is widely regarded as a pop culture genius. In a dramatic turn of events, Fuller's wife, Natalie Swanston, has filed for divorce after 16 years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to TMZ. She is reportedly seeking joint legal custody of their three children and spousal support. Given Fuller's estimated net worth of over $600 million, the divorce could have significant financial implications.

Talking about Fuller's impact on the music industry, he first burst onto the scene as the manager of the 'Spice Girls’ in the 1990s. Fuller then expanded his impact by working with major acts like 'S Club 7,' which led him into music television. He created 'Pop Idol,' the precursor to 'American Idol,' which remains a massive hit two decades later. Alongside Nigel Lythgoe, he also developed 'So You Think You Can Dance? ', another hugely successful show. Fuller has also closely collaborated with David Beckham in sports and fashion, earning a spot on Time's 100 Most Influential People.

Regarding his personal life, Fuller’s ex-wife, Swanston, whom he married in 2008, has filed for divorce and asked the court to block his spousal support claims. Although they had a prenuptial agreement, the details remain undisclosed, and Swanston could still claim earnings Fuller made after their marriage. A source told the Daily Mail, "There has been much talk about Simon living on his own for a while. Things haven't been great, but now Natalie has taken their separation to the next level and said it's time for divorce. Simon's life has changed dramatically from the days when he managed the Beckhams. He has retreated to a quieter life."

Despite his personal challenges, Fuller is actively seeking the next big pop star in Hong Kong, aiming to find talent with a true "Hong Kong spirit." Announcing the project, he said, "I am excited to be collaborating with Hong Kong and the Jockey Club to create something aspirational and positive. I believe there is an important opportunity to bring inspiring and joyful entertainment to Hong Kong and horse racing. This is an incredible city full of potential with so many stunning iconic locations to share with the world," as per Collider.

Together with the Jockey Club, which aims to become a global sports entertainment brand, Fuller announced a citywide talent search to find performers who can shine on the international stage with Now United, managed by his label XIX Entertainment, as per the South China Morning Post. "Hong Kong opened my eyes to Asia, this is a magnificent city with deep cultural roots," Fuller told the Post. He added, "If you introduce entertainment with sport, it brings more audience and makes it more aspirational and contemporary, attracting more females and younger people."