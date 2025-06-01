‘American Idol’ finalist cries recalling her struggles since the show — 'I've lost so many people...'

"I’ve lost so many people and so many friends along the way," the 'American Idol' fame said in a video posted on social media.

‘American Idol’ season 21 finalist Haven Madison shared a bittersweet life update! On Wednesday, May 21, the 19-year-old singer took to social media to share a heartfelt admission about her feelings. In the video, the young pop star celebrated the release of her newest single, ‘Castle.’ But she welled up, recalling the sacrifices she made since starting her singing career and appearing on 'American Idol' at 16. “I signed a record deal when I was 17, and I have been working so hard. I’ve lost so many people and so many friends along the way, and it has literally been anything but easy,” Madison tearfully admitted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haven Madison (@havenmadison)

Next, she shared a document showing that her new single was the second-most-added song on Top 40 radio stations. She admitted that hours before receiving the happy news, she was on the verge of a breakdown at her therapist’s office. “To put it in perspective, literally at therapy this morning, I was just, like, so broken,” she said while choking up. She felt like her music did not have any impact on the industry and that her absence wouldn’t matter to the world. Therefore, this milestone meant so much more to her. Madison concluded her video with an inspirational message to her followers.

“I just want whoever’s watching to know that you have such a divine purpose,” she said. It might take longer for some people to find it, and it could even be at the cost of losing people, but it will eventually pass. Madison insisted that people will find what’s meant for them and declared that each individual is “important” in a unique way. She went on to thank her fans and listeners for their support. “Like, you don’t even know how much it means. It’s been really hard; it’s been a long road, and it’s only the beginning,” she added. Madison joined ‘American Idol’ during its 21st season and was among the top 8 contestants.

Her heartwarming video received supportive messages from her former co-contestants. Fellow finalist Blake Proehl wrote, “Yes, queen, yes.” Jordan Anthony, with whom Madison became friends on the show, called her “amazing,” reacting to her post. Lucy Love, who made it to the top 12 on season 21, wrote, “Right on time. Congratulations, Hay.” Kayko, the top 10 finalist of season 22, and Melinda Doolittle of season 6 also showered Madison with supportive messages.

A screenshot of Haven Madison receiving supportive comments from her fellow American Idol contestants (Image Source: Instagram | @havenmadison)

Madison’s 19 Recordings/BMG single, ‘Castle,’ was released on May 9, 2025. Besides being the second-most-added song, it received love across DSP platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Pandora. Madison, who grew up in the city of Clarksville, Tennessee, gained an interest in music at an early age. In an interview with Songwriter Universe, she gushed over her love for music. Her father, Jason Roy, is also a musician. As a result, she lived on a tour bus for seven years. “I grew up singing and loving it. Then, when I got into middle school, I started writing some songs, and I found such a passion for it,” she revealed at the time.