‘American Idol’ quietly reveals its age limit — and fans are stunned by who almost didn’t make the cut

There are some rules that need to be followed before ensuring participation in 'American Idol,' and the biggest one is age.

From Kelly Clarkson to Carrie Underwood, ABC's 'American Idol' has acted as a launchpad for many aspiring singers. Debuted in 2002, the singing reality show is in its 23rd season and is capturing hearts with its stellar roster of talented singers. Over the course of its 25 years' runtime, the singing competition has opened its doors for contestants from different backgrounds. However, there are some rules that need to be followed before ensuring participation in 'American Idol,' and the biggest one is age.

Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, and Ryan Seacrest pose for a photo during 'American Idol' in NYC (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Mike Coppola)

Notably, 'American Idol' currently allows contestants between the ages of 15 and 29. While the original age range was 16–24, it was expanded over the years, with the lower limit dropping to 15 in Season 9 and the upper limit raised in Season 4. Taylor Hicks and Nick Fradiani were both age 29 when they won Seasons 5 and 14, respectively, and benefited from the show’s expanded upper age limit. Without that change, Hicks wouldn’t have even been eligible to audition, as per TV Line.

In contrast, Jordin Sparks of Season 6 and Scotty McCreery of Season 10 remain the youngest winners ever, both securing victory at just 17. Meanwhile, Kelly Clarkson, who launched the show's legacy in Season 1 at age 20, has continued to thrive in the music industry more than two decades after her win. These examples highlight how 'American Idol' has embraced a wide age range, giving both young talents and more seasoned performers a chance to shine.

However, change may still be coming, as host Ryan Seacrest teased the possibility of including older contestants in a conversation with USA Today. saying, "Never say never." Judge Lionel Richie also expressed support for allowing older artists to compete on American Idol, saying, "I know [actors] who did not make it in their 20s and 30s. They made them in their 40s and 50s because they finally realized, from Hollywood’s point of view, the character is what we need, that new, older character." He added, "Singing is the same way. Sometimes there are so many people who are so qualified and ready to go at 40 and 50. We just completely missed them altogether."

Reportedly, along with the winning title, the winner also takes home $250,000 and a contract with Hollywood Records/19 Recordings, as per Distractify. To audition for 'American Idol,' you must be a legal US resident and eligible to work in the country. The process begins with submitting an online audition that includes a personal questionnaire and a performance video. After that, it may take up to six months to receive a callback, as per Good Housekeeping. Those selected then audition for producers, who decide if contestants advance to the judges. Walk-ins are also accepted on audition days starting at 9 am. If you progress, you'll receive a yellow ticket to Hollywood, but don’t lose it! Starting in 2022, standout singers may also earn a coveted platinum ticket, allowing them to skip a day of competition and gain a strategic edge, as Katy Perry explained.