‘AGT’ judge couldn't help but pluck Howie Mandel’s nose hair in hilarious behind-the-scenes moment

In a viral picture, the judge was seen plucking hair out of Mandel's nose, who made a funny face.

It seems like 'America's Got Talent' judges can go to extreme lengths to make sure that they are camera-ready. In August 2014, when an episode of the NBC talent competition was being filmed, Heidi Klum, one of the four judges that year, pulled out her tweezers to help fellow judge, Howie Mandel. In a picture shared by Klum on Instagram nearly 10 years ago, Klum can be seen plucking hair out of Mandel's nose. In the photograph, Mandel made a funny face while getting the beauty treatment from Klum. The supermodel captioned her post, "Plucking @howiemandel's hair right before @nbcagt tonight! #AGT."

Klum and Mandel's throwback picture was taken during Season 9 of 'America's Got Talent' when the self-taught magician Mat Franco was crowned the winner. Franco stunned the entire judging panel with his multi-layered card tricks during his audition. Throughout his time on the show, Franco delivered some spectacular performances and ultimately clinched the coveted title.

Klum didn't return as a judge for 'America's Got Talent' Season 20, most likely given her upcoming return to the Emmy-winning series 'Project Runway.' Klum previously served as the host of the Bravo show from 2004 to 2017. Now, former Spice Girls member Mel B has taken Klum's place on the milestone 20th season of the beloved talent show. Along with Mel, the current judging panel includes Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, and Mandel. Now that Klum is not a part of 'AGT' Season 20, Mandel will have to count on someone else for his errant nose hair.

Klum first came on board as a judge during Season 8 of 'America's Got Talent.' During a May 2018 interview with Channel Guide Magazine, she revealed that her children inspired her to join the show. "They always loved 'America's Got Talent', and when I was asked to be a judge on the show, you can't imagine how excited I was, but also how excited they were. Their mama was going to be sitting there pushing the 'X'! They came to visit me the other day, and they got to push the 'X.' They think this is so much fun," she shared at that time, as per NBC.

In another conversation with Access Hollywood in 2022, Klum candidly spoke about what it's like being a judge on 'AGT.' She said, "Nothing gets redundant, and nothing gets the same. Every day is new and different. I mean, yes, we [the judges and host] might be the same, but you see all these crazy, different people on the stage. We're having the best time. I always call it a 'rollercoaster of emotions,' because a person comes and they're singing. The next is an aerialist. The next one is a contortionist or a comedian. Everyone has a story to tell because they're real people. They're not actors. This is not a movie. This is real life. It's always fun to hear the stories...it never gets boring."