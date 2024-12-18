‘1000lb Best Friends’ star Meghan Crumpler’s emotional outburst raises eyebrows

When DrProcter told ‘1000lb Best Friends’ star Meghan Crumpler she hadn't met the weight loss requirement, she felt personally attacked

'1000lb Best Friends' star Meghan Crumpler has raised concern among viewers after an intense outburst directed at Dr. Charles Procter. When Dr. Procter informed her that she hadn't met the required weight loss for surgery, Meghan became emotionally overwhelmed, perceiving his words as a personal attack. The way she responded was a bit unsettling for many viewers as she seemed to blur the line between their professional relationship and her feelings. As Dr. Procter remained calm and professional, Meghan's response appeared overly dramatic and even delusional to some fans. Many compared her behavior to other controversial moments, such as the infamous modeling photo incident.

The scene has left fans questioning Meghan’s boundaries and emotional maturity, with many suggesting she may need therapy to address her behavior. Viewers expressed sympathy for Dr. Procter, with some noting they would feel uncomfortable in his position. It will be worthwhile to wait and see if Meghan can overcome these hurdles or if her actions will continue to hold her back.

Is Meghan Crumpler obsessed with Dr Charles Procter?

Meghan Crumpler has sparked concern with her unusual obsession with Dr. Charles Procter. Despite being married, Meghan has admitted to stalking Dr. Procter online, displaying his photos in her home, and even naming her vibrator after him. This has raised concerns among her fans, as such behavior blurs the line between admiration and obsession.

While the personal life of Dr. Procter, who is married with kids, has always remained private, Meghan's comments and actions have raised concerns about her boundaries. This is especially true since she continuously goes to his clinic showing less improvement in her weight loss.

'1000lb Best Friends' star Meghan Crumpler seems obsessed with Dr Procter (TLC)

Why did Meghan Crumpler call out Vanessa Cross?

Meghan Crumpler called out Vannessa Cross for being too harsh at a group dinner. When Scott Bagwill tried to eat fried chicken, Vannessa stopped him, insisting it was unhealthy and suggesting ribs or peas instead. Her strict approach frustrated Scott, who eventually left the table. Meghan defended Scott, accusing Vannessa of acting like a "know-it-all" and being overly controlling.

While Vannessa aimed to help Scott stay on track before his surgery, Meghan believed that, especially given Scott's hunger, she could have shown more compassion. The tension speaks volumes for how the increased confidence because of Vannessa's newfound weight-loss success could be setting her apart from her friends.