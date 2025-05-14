Space Ranger pulled off what no one on 'The Masked Singer' has ever done — thanks to his Swiftie energy

It seems like 'The Masked Singer' contestant Space Ranger is a Swiftie! During the 'Ghostbusters Night' episode of 'The Masked Singer', which was released in March 2025, Space Ranger, who was all dressed up in his neon-tinged swagger and a silver space suit, became the first contestant to sing a Taylor Swift song on the Fox singing competition. Then, Space Ranger, who described himself as "King Swiftie," stunned the esteemed judges Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Rita Ora with his rendition of the hit track 'Bad Blood', a song from Swift's fifth studio album '1989.'

McCarthy-Wahlberg felt that the celebrity hiding beneath the mask was a famous comedian. Both Thicke and McCarthy-Wahlberg thought that the space case was Tracy Morgan. On the other hand, Jeong went with retired boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. Meanwhile, Ora predicted that it could be a showman like actor/comedian Marlon Wayans. For his second performance, Space Ranger sang 'Cleanin’ Up the Town' by The Busboys. After his second performance, Jeong guessed DJ Jazzy Jeff, Thicke stuck with Tracy Morgan, meanwhile Ora and McCarthy-Wahlberg guessed it correctly that it was none other than Public Enemy hype man rapper Flavor Flav.

In a conversation with Billboard before his elimination, Flav was asked whether he felt nervous about singing a Swift song on national television. Then, Flav quipped, "One thing about Flav — Flav is never, ever nervous. I always love being the center of attention. I love being the most positive, talked-about. I’m the biggest hype man, I’m the original hype man, so I could not wait to get out there on that stage and hype up the world."

When Flav was questioned if he experienced some extra pressure while performing a song by the 14-time Grammy winner Swift, he replied, "Nah, I wasn’t nervous at all, and I was honored that Taylor Swift and them did clear the song for me to do. Because Masked Singer been trying to get a Taylor Swift song cleared for years and they could not get one cleared, until Flavor Flav, King Swiftie, came on their show. [A spokesperson for the show confirmed that it was the first-ever Swift cover on the series.] They cleared it for King Swiftie. I’m honored and proud that Taylor Swift and them cleared me to do “Bad Blood.” I said, “I’m gonna have fun with this song, and I know I’m gonna do a good job with it.” I ain’t gonna lie, I am my biggest fan and I do amuse myself and I love watching me on TV."

In a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly, Flav, whose real name is William Jonathan Drayton Jr, expressed his gratitude to Swift for clearing the song. At that point, Flav exclaimed, "I'm so honored and grateful to Taylor Swift and her team for clearing me to do a Taylor Swift song, on The Masked Singer. And I'm going to tell you like this, I bet you any amount of money, Masked Singer will not get another Taylor Swift song. It's the first and only. I'm telling you, I don't think they're going to clear any more. Not unless I go back on the show again, and I couldn't go back on the show again now because my voice is so distinctive. I would give myself away. But I was given away too easy this trip, man."