Robert Pattinson shares exciting filming update as Netflix’s ‘unconventional’ heist film drops first photos

Netflix’s upcoming heist thriller ‘Here Comes the Flood’ has officially kicked off production and the first on-set photos have already caused a buzz online. The images, which surfaced via What’s on Netflix, show Hollywood icons Denzel Washington and Robert Pattinson together in Bloomfield, New Jersey, as they rehearse for a scene. Both actors appear focused and dressed down in layered, cold-weather outfits, hinting at a grounded, urban tone for the film. The awaited movie brings together two generations of powerhouse talent for the first time.

Washington, a two-time Oscar winner known for ‘Training Day’ and ‘Fences,’ joins forces with Pattinson, who’s fresh off his praised turns in ‘The Batman’ and ‘Mickey 17.’ During an interview promoting his latest film ‘Die My Love,’ Pattinson confirmed that he began filming 'Here Comes the Flood' “this week in New York.” It marks the official start of production. The movie is directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Fernando Meirelles, best known for ‘City of God’ and Netflix’s ‘The Two Popes.’ It is based on a screenplay by Simon Kinberg, the writer behind ‘The Martian’ and ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past.’

According to the official logline, the story follows a “bank guard, a teller, and a master thief in a deadly game of cons and double crosses.” The project is described as “an unconventional heist movie,” suggesting audiences can expect more than the usual high-stakes robbery plot. The film’s ensemble cast is just as impressive as its leading duo. Joining Washington and Pattinson are ‘Normal People’ star Daisy Edgar-Jones, ‘The Walking Dead’ alum Danai Gurira, ‘Mission: Impossible’ villain Sean Harris, ‘Fallout’ breakout Moises Arias, and Emmy nominee Justin Kirk (‘Angels in America’).

Edgar-Jones, who has recently starred in ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ and ‘Twisters,’ takes on what’s rumored to be one of the film’s key roles. While Pattinson is no stranger to Netflix, having appeared in ‘The King’ and ‘The Devil All the Time,’ this will be Washington’s first major acting collaboration with the streamer. However, he’s previously worked behind the scenes as a producer on Netflix projects such as ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ and ‘The Piano Lesson.’ ‘Here Comes the Flood’ has had a winding road to production. The project was first announced in 2021 with Jason Bateman attached to direct and Robert Downey Jr. reportedly circling a lead role, as per ScreenRant.

After several years of development reshuffles, Meirelles and Kinberg’s creative partnership brought the film back on track, while keeping Kinberg’s original script intact. Filming is expected to continue across various New Jersey and New York locations through early 2026. If the schedule stays on course, ‘Here Comes the Flood’ will likely premiere on Netflix in late 2026. With its outstanding cast and visionary director, this collaboration between Washington and Pattinson is already shaping up to be one of Netflix’s most anticipated original releases.