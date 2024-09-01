'City of God: The Fight Rages On' season 2 status revealed

The six-episode first season of 'City of God: TFRO' continues with weekly releases every Sunday.

Los Angeles, California (Release): The HBO Original series 'City of God: The Fight Rages On' has been renewed for a second season. A sequel to the award-winning 2002 film, the series had its global debut on Sunday, August 25.

The series’ plot follows the characters 20 years after the events of the acclaimed film 'City of God', through the lens of Wilson (Rocket), who returns to the community when a young drug dealer’s release from prison puts City of God in dispute once again. The residents end up trapped between drug dealers, militias and government authorities. However, their desire to break this cycle drives the community to unite and confront their oppressors.

The six-episode first season of 'City of God: The Fight Rages On' continues with weekly releases every Sunday at 8pm ET/PT on HBO Latino and is available to stream on Max. The second episode will debut on Sunday, September 1.

Directed by Aly Muritiba, 'City of God: The Fight Rages On' is an HBO Original series produced by O2 Filmes, with a script by Maíra Oliveira, Patricia Andrade, and Paulo Lins. Bruno Costa serves as episode director, and Thatiane Almeida joins as episode's co-director.