‘Euphoria’ star and Robert Pattinson's rom-com ‘The Drama’ receives major release update

The latest update comes amid much of the film's details being kept under wraps

Robert Pattinson and Zendaya's romantic comedy, 'The Drama,' has a major release date. The Kristoffer Borgli-helmed drama is set to be released on April 3, 2026. The latest update comes amid much of the film's details being kept under wraps. Per multiple reports, the story follows a couple whose romance takes a dramatic turn just before their big day. The upcoming movie also stars Alana Haim, Hailey Gates, and Mamoudou Athie.

'The Drama' will be produced by Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen. Pattinson comes into the role on the back of a busy 2025 shooting Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' and 'Dune 3 by Denis Villeneuve. He will don the batsuit again for Matt Reeves's 'The Batman: Part II' in Spring 2026. Zendaya, a two-time Emmy winner, is expected to reprise her role in 'Euphoria's next season.

Earlier, the 'Batman' shared some of their experiences while on the sets of 'The Drama'. Pattinson, in an interview with French publication Première, revealed his conundrum with a segment of the script. "We had a scene together that was driving me crazy. I was desperately looking for its meaning, writing page after page of textual analysis. I ended up calling Zendaya the night before shooting the scene. I shared my doubts with her, I spoke for two hours, and after a while, very calmly, she made me understand that the line just said what it meant to say, that there was no hidden meaning," Pattinson explained.

"And there I was going crazy for three days." He further added, "I tend to stumble over the meaning of things. To the point of overdoing it, trying to solve mysteries that aren't really mysteries." It's worth noting that Pattinson has a reputation for preparing for his roles in the most unique of ways. As for Zendaya, the 'Spider-Man' star has seen a meteoric rise over the years with her stellar performances.

At the time of writing, there are no teasers or sneak peek clips of the film. However, more content will likely trickle in over the course of the next few months. His thoughts on working with Zendaya show their solid camaraderie off the lens, and it remains to be seen if the movie can capture some of that chemistry when it hits the screens.