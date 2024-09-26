'Grotesquerie' Episode 2: Who is the killer? Fans convinced they've worked out major plot twist

FX's horror drama, 'Grotesquerie' stars Niecy Nash, Lois Tryon, Courtney B Vance and Travis Kelce in key roles

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'Grotesquerie'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: With two episodes of the highly anticipated horror thriller 'Grotesquerie' premiering on Wednesday, September 25, one thing is clear, the stakes are higher than ever. The first two episodes expertly introduce viewers to the horrific world of 'Grotesquerie', where a killer on the loose is inflicting havoc.

It is established that Detective Lois Tryon (Niecy Nash-Betts) is doing everything she can to get her hands on the evidence that could lead to the identity of the killer but is failing. She then meets a reporter nun named Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond), and the two women decide to team up to solve the crimes. However, it is evident throughout the episode that the killer is performing some sort of religious rite, considering the way the atrocities are committed, which could be done by someone very close to Lois.

Who could be the mastermind behind heinous killings in 'Grotesquerie'?

Micaela Diamond as Sister Megan in a still from 'Grotesquerie' (@fx)

It is premature to make assumptions about the identity of the killer, but based on the modus operandi, there are two suspects. The first one is our journalist, Sister Megan, whose sudden interest in investigating the crime makes her suspicious. One significant moment that raises suspicion is when she accurately guesses that Mozart’s 'Requiem' was playing at the family's house at 3 am in Episode 1. Lois is visibly surprised by the precise guess, but Megan dismisses the suspicion, attributing it to her intuition.

Another key suspect is Father Charlie (Nicholas Chavez), whose questionable behavior has put him on the list of suspects. Father Charlie, a priest, is seen flagellating himself while wearing chaps. This revelation is quite shocking, as his views on suffering and faith make him a suspect in these gory crimes. While it could also be possible that both Sister Megan and Father Charlie are conspiring to perpetrate such horrific atrocities, we need to wait for other episodes to form a concrete belief about the identity of the killer.

Fans speculate the identity of the killer in 'Grotesquerie'

Travis Kelce is missing from the first two episodes of 'Grotesquerie' (YouTube/@fxnetworks)

As soon as 'Grotesquerie' made its debut, fans were quick to share their two cents on the identity of the killer, with many speculating it to be Travis Kelce.

A fan said, "Is Travis Kelce playing a killer? Or one of the characters? Because the killer’s name is actually the same title of the show."

is Travis Kelce played a killer? or one of the characters?



because the killer’s name is actually the same title of the show#Grotesquerie #GrotesquerieFX — iJermaine360 LIVE (Futurama, OMITB & LOST era) (@iJermaine360) September 26, 2024

Another added to this speculation and shared, "That box was shown when Travis's name was shown during the credits. What if Travis's name is Grotesquerie?"

That box was shown when Travis‘s name was shown during the credits. What if Travis‘s name is Grotesquerie? — Becca (Taylors Version) (@becca_canada1) September 26, 2024

As the killer was lurking at Lois's house a fan speculated, "Trav was def inside the house almost didn’t recognize him with his new Ryan Murphified makeover."

Trav was def inside the house almost didn’t recognize him with his new Ryan murphified makeover #Grotesquerie — Death Metal girl 💀 (@metalofgirl) September 26, 2024

Another shared their views on Travis's character being at Lois's house,and remarked, "Is that Travis in the house?"

Is that Travis in the house #Grotesquerie — Death Metal girl 💀 (@metalofgirl) September 26, 2024

While a fan speculated Father Charlie being the killer and shared,"The father is def the killer lol."

The father is def the killer lol #Grotesquerie #Grotesqueriefx pic.twitter.com/HD0LnislXw — Honest Opinions For the Low (@MrRogersReview) September 26, 2024

"I could be wrong, but my theory is Father Charlie is the killer & we’re getting Part 2 of NACs dark acting era," said a viewer.

I could be wrong, but my theory is Father Charlie is the killer & we’re getting Part 2 of NACs dark acting era🤭 #Grotesquerie #GrotesquerieFX #NAC — April K. Artis #HarrisWalz2024 #TrinasVoiceMatters (@aprilkartis) September 26, 2024

