'Gold Rush' star Rick Ness has battled his demons and won, now he's gunning for $25m

YOKON, CANADA: 'Gold Rush' Season 15 star Rick Ness stepped away for a year, only to make a powerful comeback in Season 14. But this time, his return is not just about the thrill of the hunt, Rick is on a mission to reclaim a staggering $25 million, a treasure that symbolizes both his past struggles and his hope for a brighter future.

Rick's journey hasn't been easy; he faced the heart-wrenching loss of his mother and was forced to shut down his Yukon mine. The fierce competition on the Discovery show left him trailing behind, potentially forfeiting millions earned over more than a decade in the gold-mining trenches. At his lowest point, the weight of his grief led him into a dark spiral, battling depression and turning to substances to escape the pain. After a year away, Rick has transformed, gaining clarity and strength. Ready to face his past and embrace the challenges that lie ahead, he's determined to not only reclaim his lost fortune but also to rebuild his life. Rick is prepared to confront the obstacles and reclaim his place among the fierce competitors.

'Gold Rush' star Rick Ness to revamp himself (YouTube/@discoverytv)

'Gold Rush' star Rick Ness sold his mom's house

'Gold Rush' star Rick Ness faced significant financial turmoil, culminating in the tough decision to sell his mother’s house to reboot both himself and his business. With the steadfast support of Brian “Zee” Zaremba by his side, he embarked on a daring quest to reclaim some of his former glory.

Rick has a history of bold moves that have paid off, including a recent record-setting season where he pulled in an impressive $3.6 million in gold. Now, he's determined to rise again, starting from scratch with a patchwork of secondhand equipment and anything he could scrounge together to kickstart his venture. Each piece of gear tells a story of resilience, embodying Rick's commitment to forge a new path in the unforgiving world of gold mining.

'Gold Rush' star Rick Ness sold his mom's house (YouTube/@discoverytv)

Did Rick Ness cheat on his wife Leese Marie with his crew member?

'Gold Rush' star Rick Ness found himself at the center of swirling rumors during a challenging chapter in his life, one of which suggested an affair with crew member Morgan Lauren. Recommended by a friend, Morgan joined the team as an equipment operator and gold washer, but the whispers about their relationship quickly gained traction.

In response, Rick took to social media to set the record straight, emphasizing how these rumors affected his girlfriend, Leese Marie. He defended her fiercely, rejecting the notion that she was to blame for his struggles and calling out critics who unfairly placed the weight of his challenges on her shoulders. With a steadfast commitment to truth, Rick aimed to silence the gossip and protect the one he loved.

Rick Ness is still with his fiance Leese Marie (Facebook/@thebigrickness)

'Gold Rush' Season 15 will premiere Friday, November 8 at 8 pm ET on Discovery.